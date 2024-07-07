'West is watching with jealousy': Kremlin on PM Modi's first visit to Russia since Ukraine war

Russia is eagerly anticipating a "very important and full-fledged visit" from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for summit-level talks with President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin noted that the West is watching the trip with "jealousy."

Prime Minister Modi will be in Moscow from July 8 to 9 at President Putin's invitation for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. This will be PM Modi's first visit to Russia since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Related Articles

During the visit, the two leaders will review the multifaceted relations between the two countries and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, according to the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Prime Minister Modi's schedule in Moscow will be extensive, allowing for both formal and informal discussions. “Obviously, the agenda will be extensive, if not to say overbusy. It will be an official visit, and we hope that the heads will be able to talk in an informal way as well,” Peskov said in an interview with Russia's VGTRK television channel.

He emphasized that Russian-Indian relations are at the level of a strategic partnership and that there will be both one-on-one talks and meetings involving delegations. “We are expecting a very important and full-fledged visit, which is so crucial for Russian-Indian relations,” he was quoted as saying by Tass news agency.

Peskov also noted the Western interest in Modi's visit, stating, “They are jealous — that means they are closely monitoring it. Their close monitoring means they attach great importance to it. And they are not mistaken, there is something to attach great importance to.”

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, PM Modi has had several telephonic conversations with both President Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasizing the need for diplomacy and dialogue to end the conflict, which has significantly impacted the global economy.

Reflecting its strong friendship with Russia, India has not condemned Moscow's actions in Ukraine, maintaining that the conflict should be resolved diplomatically. Additionally, India's import of discounted Russian crude oil has increased significantly, despite the G7 price cap and concerns from Western capitals.

This visit marks PM Modi's first trip to Russia in nearly five years. His last visit was in 2019 for an economic conclave in Vladivostok. The annual summit between the Indian Prime Minister and the Russian President is the highest institutional dialogue mechanism in their strategic partnership, with 21 summits held alternately in India and Russia so far. The last summit took place on December 6, 2021, in New Delhi when President Putin visited India.