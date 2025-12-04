‘We’ve been eagerly waiting for Putin’s visit’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Summit strengthening India-Russia partnership

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said Russia continues to be India’s strategic partner in technology and defence despite recent geopolitical changes. He spoke at the 22nd India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) meeting at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi.

Singh said the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will further strengthen bilateral ties. “Russia is India's strategic partner in technology and defence… Our Prime Minister and President Putin have been in regular contact… During the SCO Summit in China in June 2025, both leaders held extensive interactions,” he said.

He added that India had been waiting for Putin’s visit for the 23rd Annual Summit. “I believe this Leaders’ Summit will further strengthen the Special and Privileged Partnership between our two countries,” Singh said.

The minister also welcomed recent progress in trade talks, including last month’s 26th meeting of the India-Russia Working Group in Moscow and the start of Free Trade Agreement negotiations with the Eurasian Economic Union.

The IRIGC-M&MTC session reviewed key areas of defence cooperation, including major contracts, licensed production and technology transfer. Earlier, Singh and Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov laid a wreath at the National War Memorial. Belousov co-chaired the meeting, inspected the Tri-Service Guard of Honour, and was received by MoS Defence Sanjay Seth at Palam. CDS General Anil Chauhan was also present.

Belousov’s arrival came hours before President Vladimir Putin reached New Delhi for a two-day visit, his first since 2021 and since the Ukraine conflict began in 2022. He will meet Prime Minister Modi on Friday for the 23rd Annual India-Russia Summit.

(With inputs from ANI )