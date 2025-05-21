'What if govt hospitals run out of stock?' Mohandas Pai slams Karnataka's Jan Aushadhi closure 

Mohandas Pai, chairman of Aarin Capital, on Wednesday hit back at Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao over the suspension of Jan Aushadhi Kendras inside government hospitals. Responding to Gundu Rao's remarks defending the move, Pai questioned, "If govt hospitals run out of stock...what are patients to do?"

Advertisement

Related Articles

"Minister @dineshgrao what is your problem in not allowing this inside? If govt hospitals provide all medicine nobody will buy. Let it be. If govt hospitals run out of stock, do not have this what are patients to do? This is an additionally. Why deprive patients of this freedom bad decision against the poor," Pai said while responding to Rao.

Pai's comments came after the Karnataka health minister said only the Jan Aushadi kendras functioning within the premises of the government hospitals were suspended. He said Jan Aushadi provides medicines at a subsidised price, but the Karnataka government provides free medicine. "So whats the need for Jan Aushadi within the Government hospital premises," he asked.

Minister @dineshgrao what is your problem in not allowing this inside? If govt hospitals provide all medicine nobody will buy. Let it be. If govt hospitals run out of stock,do not have this what are patients to do? This is an additionally. Why deprive patients of this freedom bad… https://t.co/hpqNjIOM5P — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) May 21, 2025

"Jan Aushadi Kendras operating outside the government hospital premises will continue to operate," Rao said, adding that the Government doctors are not allowed to recommend the patients for purchase of any prescribed drugs from outside sources. "Hospitals have also been instructed to negotiate special pricing with the Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI) or procure generic medicines directly from BPPI to distribute it free of cost to patients."

Advertisement

Pai strongly criticised the state government's decision to suspend Jan Aushadhi Kendras operating within government hospital premises, arguing that it restricts patient access to affordable medicines.

On Tuesday, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje posted on X, alleging: “Shocking but true. Congress govt in Karnataka is shutting down Jan Aushadi Kendras in govt hospitals. Under Gundu Rao's Health Dept, nearly 200 Kendras in PHCs, CHCs, Taluk & District Hospitals are being axed, snatching away access to affordable medicines for the poor.”

She highlighted that the kendras, launched under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), offer generic medicines at prices 70–90% lower, collectively saving citizens nearly ₹40 crore annually. “This decision isn’t just anti-poor, it’s anti-healthcare and anti-livelihood. Who benefits when the poor suffer?” she asked.