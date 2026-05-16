What is a PUC certificate? Rules, validity, fees, penalty, BS-VI rules and how to get it

With stricter anti-pollution enforcement across India and NCR authorities moving toward “No PUC, No Fuel” implementation, the humble Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate has become one of the most important vehicle documents after RC, insurance and driving licence.

Whether you own a new BS-VI car, an older diesel vehicle, or a two-wheeler, here’s a complete explainer on what a PUC certificate is, how to get one, validity rules, charges and penalties.

Advertisement

What is a PUC certificate?

A Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate is an official document issued after checking a vehicle’s emission levels. It certifies that the exhaust emissions from the vehicle are within limits prescribed under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

MUST READ | CAQM 2026 pollution rules: No fuel for these vehicles in Delhi-NCR from this date

The certificate contains details such as:

Vehicle registration number

Date of emission test

PUC certificate serial number

Emission readings

Validity date

A valid PUC certificate is mandatory for most petrol, diesel, CNG and LPG vehicles running on Indian roads. Electric vehicles are exempt because they have zero tailpipe emissions.

Why is a PUC certificate important?

Authorities use the PUC system to identify vehicles that emit excessive smoke and harmful gases such as carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons and particulate matter.

Advertisement

Driving without a valid PUC certificate can attract fines under the Motor Vehicles Act. Multiple states are also linking fuel purchases and enforcement drives to PUC compliance.

How and where can you get a PUC certificate?

Getting a PUC certificate is a simple process that usually takes less than 10 minutes.

You can obtain a PUC certificate from:

Authorised PUC testing centres Petrol pumps with emission testing facilities RTO-approved emission check kiosks

Documents needed. Typically, you only need:

Vehicle registration number

Previous PUC certificate (for renewal)

How the test is done

For petrol/CNG vehicles: A probe is inserted into the exhaust pipe to measure carbon monoxide and hydrocarbon levels.

For diesel vehicles: Smoke opacity levels are tested.

Once the vehicle passes the emission test, the centre issues a printed or digital PUC certificate. Many states also update the certificate digitally on the VAHAN and mParivahan systems.

Advertisement

Do new cars need a PUC certificate?

Yes — but not immediately in most cases. New vehicles sold in India typically come with an initial PUC validity from the manufacturer or dealer side. For most new vehicles, owners do not need to immediately visit a testing centre after purchase.

However, the validity rules differ depending on whether the vehicle is BS-IV or BS-VI compliant and also vary by state.

What is the validity of a PUC certificate?

The validity depends on vehicle type, age and emission standard.

Authorities can also issue shorter-duration certificates if emission readings are close to permissible limits.

BS-VI vs older BS variants: What are the PUC rules?

There has been considerable confusion among vehicle owners over BS-VI PUC validity rules.

BS-VI vehicles: For BS-VI vehicles registered after April 2023, several states and updated regulatory frameworks require:

First PUC check within 6 months

Renewal every 6 months for the first two years

Annual renewal after two years in some jurisdictions

However, some states still follow the older one-year validity structure for new BS-VI vehicles.

Advertisement

BS-IV vehicles Typically:

First PUC validity: 1 year from registration

Subsequent renewals: every 6–12 months depending on state rules

Older BS-III / BS-II vehicles: Older vehicles generally require more frequent testing: Usually every 3-6 months. High-emission vehicles may receive shorter validity periods after testing

Electric vehicles: EVs do not require a PUC certificate because they produce no exhaust emissions.

What are the charges for a PUC certificate?

PUC charges vary slightly from state to state and depending on fuel type.

The charges are fixed by state transport authorities and are generally inexpensive compared to penalties for non-compliance.

What happens if you don’t have a valid PUC certificate?

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, driving without a valid PUC certificate can attract penalties.

Typical penalties include:

₹1,000 for first offence

₹2,000 for repeat offence

Some states may impose stricter enforcement measures during anti-pollution drives.

Vehicle owners can check PUC validity online through the official Parivahan portal or the mParivahan app by entering the vehicle registration number. Many users also store digital copies through DigiLocker.