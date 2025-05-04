What is Igla-S? Indian Army gets new Russian missiles to counter drones, choppers, jets

India is reinforcing its air defence shield with a fresh batch of Russian-origin Igla-S missiles — portable, shoulder-fired weapons designed to bring down low-flying enemy aircraft, drones and helicopters with precision.

The Indian Army has recently received new supplies of these Very Short Range Air Defence Systems (VSHORADS) as part of a Rs 260 crore contract signed under emergency procurement powers. "The new supplies of the Igla-S air defence missiles have been received by the Indian Army a couple of weeks ago and are being provided to the forward formations for taking care of the threat from enemy fighter aircraft, choppers and drones on the borders," defence sources told news agency ANI.

Advertisement

Related Articles

How the Igla-S works

The Igla-S is a man-portable, shoulder-launched surface-to-air missile (SAM) system that uses infrared (IR) homing to lock onto the heat signatures of aerial targets. Its compact form makes it ideal for mobile ground units in high-threat zones. Once fired, the missile homes in on the target's engine heat, making it effective even against small, fast-moving threats like drones and helicopters. It is capable of engaging targets up to 6 km away and at altitudes of up to 3.5 km.

This advanced variant improves upon the earlier Igla models — already in service since the 1990s — offering better resistance to countermeasures and improved seeker accuracy. The Indian Army has also refurbished older stockpiles through a domestic defence firm to extend their operational life.

Advertisement

Why it matters now

The new systems are being rushed to formations deployed along the western border, amid heightened vigilance following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. With drones increasingly used for reconnaissance and attacks, including by the Pakistan Army, short-range missile systems like Igla-S are crucial to securing Indian airspace.

To further bolster defences, the Army has reportedly floated a tender for buying 48 more launchers and around 90 missiles of the VSHORADS (IR) under fast-track procedures. The Indian Air Force has also opted for a similar procurement to upgrade its air defence network.

Drone threats and countermeasures

Apart from the Igla-S, the Army has deployed the indigenous Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System (IDD&IS), which can "detect, jam, spoof and kill drones from a distance of over 8 kilometers," according to officials. "The systems are also fitted with lasers which can burn and bring down drones,” they said.

Advertisement

In a recent incident, an Army Air Defence unit successfully downed a Pakistani Army drone using these systems near the 16 Corps zone in Jammu.

What's next in air defence

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is developing a longer-range, high-powered directed energy weapon that can take down larger UAVs, cruise missiles, and even aircraft during conflict scenarios. The Army is also eyeing new low-level transportable radars to improve detection of aerial threats flying under conventional radar coverage.

(With inputs from ANI)



