'What kind of mafia...': Netizen rants over cab, auto chaos in Bengaluru; leaves users divided

A social media user recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his chaotic experience of trying to book a ride in Bangalore. The user claimed that he was trying to book a cab or an auto for the past 30 minutes through app-based ride-hailing services like Ola and Uber.

He also called out the state government for banning bike taxis, a lifesaver for commuters in the infamous Bangalore traffic. Moreover, there are also ongoing tensions between driver unions and app-based mobility platforms.

"Bangalore is an absolute shithole of a city. I’ve been trying to book a cab or an auto for the last 30 damn minutes—nothing. Now these unions have decided to ban Uber and Ola too. First, they banned bike taxis, and now this? What kind of mafia nonsense is this? No infrastructure, no proper public transport, constant language barriers—it’s a joke. Honestly, the state should just declare an office shutdown so we can all pack up and move to a city that actually functions," the user wrote.

The user's post went viral in no time, leaving netizens divided. While some people were quick to defend Bengaluru, others empathised with the original poster's experience.

"Leave bro, nobody is asking you to stay, we about our state well, it has excellent public transport along with metro, I agree it's a little crowded but its fine," a user commented.

"I resonate this pain man! Have been struggling so much... Within a second of requesting for a ride, it shows options for Tips. And now no cab/auto accepts the ride without that," a second user wrote.

"Pure city ko gaali dene ki toh baat nahi thi isme," a third user said. "Booked a cab. Got enlightenment instead. Welcome to Bangalore," another user said.

"Growing on Twitter can be so easy, just shit on Bangalore. Bangalore is done, the best weather and the most sweet people (except few) and the Tech is amazing. But still its not enough because everyone comes here," yet another user wrote.

After the backlash on his post, the original poster clarified: "Folks, sorry, it's not the Bangalore, Bangalore is nice. It's the stupid, corrupted government ruling this city since all these years."