6 km in 1 hour in car vs 10 km in 45 min on foot: Tech leader slams Bengaluru traffic

As Bengaluru’s traffic crisis continues to dominate headlines and social media feeds, a sharply worded post from a well-known voice in the tech and business community has added fuel to the debate.

Muralikrishnan B, Research Scholar at ISB and former President of Xiaomi India, took to X (formerly Twitter) to vent his frustration over the city's infamous Outer Ring Road bottlenecks, coining it with the now-popular term "ORRmageddon."

“ORRmageddon, 6kms - 1 hour, And FWIW I can run a 10K in 45 minutes," he wrote in the post.

ORRmageddon 🤬



6kms - 1 hour

And FWIW I can run a 10K in 45 minutes 😂#Bengaluru #Traffic #ORR pic.twitter.com/meWSEbUMQk — Muralikrishnan B (@hawkeye) July 2, 2025

The post is a blistering reflection of just how dysfunctional traffic has become on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR), particularly the stretch connecting tech hubs like Marathahalli, Bellandur, and Sarjapur. His comparison, being able to run a 10K faster than drive 6 km on ORR, has struck a chord with frustrated commuters and has since been widely shared.

“ORRmageddon” has emerged as a biting nickname for the daily chaos on ORR, blending “ORR” with “Armageddon” to describe the apocalyptic-scale gridlocks the area sees during peak hours, rain, or even minor disruptions. The term encapsulates the collective anger of thousands of IT professionals and residents who routinely spend hours stuck in traffic for short distances.

The post adds to a growing chorus of voices urging city authorities to take meaningful steps to address the city’s infrastructure failings. With tech parks lining the stretch and lakhs of employees relying on this arterial route, the current state of ORR has become a symbol of the widening gap between Bengaluru's rapid growth and its crumbling infrastructure.

While civic bodies continue to roll out patchwork solutions, from flyovers to signal-free corridors, residents are demanding long-term fixes that address congestion at its core.