'What to do': Sudha Murty's take on Vinesh Phogat's Paris disqualification has internet divided

Sudha Murty, Rajya Sabha MP and celebrated author, got the internet divided with her remarks on Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from the Paris Olympics.

"It happens. What to do. It is part of the game. I feel sorry about it. That's all I can tell you," Murty said outside Parliament, a response seen by some as dismissive, sparking a social media backlash.

Phogat, disqualified just before her 50kg gold medal bout for being 100 grams overweight, saw her Olympic dreams crushed, causing national disappointment.



"You protest. Can't keep quiet," one user said.



Ujyant Ramesh, a commentator on X, sarcastically quipped, "Simplicity at its finest."

Another user, Amockxi FC, lamented, "Billions of Indians are heartbroken today because of Vinesh’s disqualification. But this statement is like rubbing salt on the wound."

Despite the uproar, some defended Murty's remark. "Sudha Murty ji is absolutely right. If her words pinch you, that’s your problem. She’s just being practical," said one user.

As the social media storm raged, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) moved swiftly to challenge Phogat’s disqualification. Renowned lawyer Harish Salve was appointed to represent Phogat at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Paris, a critical moment in the bid to overturn the decision.

Salve confirmed his involvement, stressing the need to address both legal and procedural aspects of the case.

With the CAS ad hoc division set up in Paris specifically for the Olympics, the outcome of this high-stakes appeal could have significant implications for Phogat’s career and Indian sports.

In a poignant post on X, Phogat expressed her deep sense of loss, stating, "Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024."

Wrestling Federation of India President Sanjay Singh urged Phogat to reconsider, suggesting her retirement might have been made in haste. He highlighted her invaluable contributions and advised her to discuss the decision with her family and sports officials upon her return to India.