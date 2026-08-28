‘What will happen to our country?’: K Annamalai slams Yash’s Toxic over portrayal of women, questions CBFC clearance

"Yesterday I heard about a film. It made ₹104 cr on [its] first day. We speak toxic things, but they have named the film itself 'Toxic.' This film portrays women in a bad light, and it makes money," Annamalai said.

Annamalai questions impact on young minds

Annamalai raised concerns about what students and young people could take away from the film, particularly at a time when women's safety remains a major public issue.

"If we make students watch this, what will happen to our country? We go to cities and talk about women's safety but CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) gives a certificate for a film like this and it gets released. This film doesn’t respect women," the former BJP Tamil Nadu president said.

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His comments come amid growing discussion around Toxic, which has attracted attention for its depiction of women, strong language and scenes of graphic violence. The film has also faced mixed reactions from audiences and critics.

Toxic opens strongly at box office

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic opened in theatres on Wednesday in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and several other languages. According to the makers, the film earned ₹108 crore net in India on its first day across all languages except English.

The film was reportedly made on a budget of more than ₹500 crore. Its Hindi version contributed ₹55.4 crore net on opening day, according to the makers, taking it past the ₹53.95 crore opening-day collection of Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 in the Hindi market.

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Yash plays dual roles as Raya and Ticket in the action drama. The film presents him in a different avatar, with its makers highlighting his screen presence, action sequences and larger-than-life portrayal.

Must Read: 'Toxic' Box Office collection Day 2: Yash starrer collects ₹36.40 crore after ₹101 crore opening

Despite the big opening, Toxic recorded a sharp drop on its second day. The film struggled to match the kind of Day 2 momentum seen with major pan-India releases such as Dhurandhar 2.

The film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in key roles.