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Zomato and Blinkit’s hilarious sibling-style ad war asks: Why cook when you can order?

Zomato and Blinkit’s hilarious sibling-style ad war asks: Why cook when you can order?

ETERNAL327.90(0.18%)

Zomato and Blinkit have turned a newspaper ad into a hilarious sibling-style squabble, trading increasingly cheeky digs over cooking and ordering food. What starts with “Why cook when you can order?” soon spirals into Rakhi demands, sweets and a blunt “can y’all get a life”.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 28, 2026 2:36 PM IST
Zomato and Blinkit’s hilarious sibling-style ad war asks: Why cook when you can order?Zomato and Blinkit turn their cheeky ad exchange into a hilarious sibling-style Rakhi banter.

What began as a simple question about dinner quickly turned into what looks like a full-blown sibling argument, as Zomato and Blinkit, both under the Eternal Ltd. umbrella, traded playful jabs in a newspaper advertisement.

The unusual ad starts with Zomato posing the question many hungry people have probably asked themselves: “Why cook when you can order?”

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Blinkit, however, was not prepared to let that statement go unanswered.

The quick-commerce platform fires back: “Why order when you can cook???” — transforming what could have been a standard advertising campaign into a debate over who gets to decide what happens in the kitchen.

From there, the exchange becomes increasingly personal.

Zomato responds with “Can you behave... people are watching”, sounding less like a food-delivery company and more like an elder sibling trying to stop an argument from becoming embarrassing in public.

Blinkit then appears to shrug off the reprimand with: “Bhai behen mein toh chalta hai” — essentially reminding everyone that sibling fights are allowed.

The sibling theme continues as Zomato tells Blinkit to “pehle rakhi bhej”, prompting Blinkit to demand: “aur mera gift???”

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By this point, the newspaper ad has moved well beyond the question of cooking versus ordering. It has become a miniature family drama, complete with Raksha Bandhan negotiations.

Zomato then delivers another apparent comeback: “mithai kha, sarr nahi”, telling its counterpart to eat sweets rather than get on its nerves.

Blinkit has perhaps the most relatable response of the exchange: “can y’all get a life”.

The final messages leave the impression of two siblings who have been arguing for so long that neither remembers what started the fight.

The banter is particularly amusing because Zomato and Blinkit are not independent rivals. Both operate under Eternal, the parent company that owns Zomato and Blinkit. So, technically, this is less a corporate war and more an argument happening under the same roof.

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The ad also taps into a familiar dilemma for consumers: cook at home, order a meal, or order groceries and cook anyway?

Zomato is clearly making the case for convenience, while Blinkit is cheekily defending the possibility of cooking at home.

For customers, the debate may remain unresolved. But the brands have managed to turn an ordinary newspaper advertisement into an entertaining exchange that feels remarkably like watching two siblings argue over dinner.

And, in the end, there is perhaps one clear winner: the person who doesn't have to do the dishes.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Aug 28, 2026 2:36 PM IST
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