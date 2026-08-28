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Noel Tata, Shapoorji Pallonji negotiate share swap for 18.4% Tata Sons holding: Report

Noel Tata, Shapoorji Pallonji negotiate share swap for 18.4% Tata Sons holding: Report

A transaction would provide liquidity to the Shapoorji Pallonji Group to address debt obligations to global private credit investors.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 28, 2026 2:42 PM IST
Noel Tata, Shapoorji Pallonji negotiate share swap for 18.4% Tata Sons holding: ReportFor Tata Sons, resolving the ownership structure addresses regulatory requirements under the Reserve Bank of India framework for core investment companies.  

Representatives of Noel Tata have held discussions with the Shapoorji Pallonji Group to explore a share swap involving the group's 18.4% stake in Tata Sons Pvt., Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Under the primary structure being evaluated, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group would receive equity in listed Tata companies, including Tata Power Co., in exchange for part or all of its holding in Tata Sons. Two alternative structures are also under consideration: a direct buyout of the stake by Tata Sons financed through credit facilities from international banks, or an equity sale to an external global investor.

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Business Today was unable to verify the development independently.

Discussions have accelerated after Natarajan Chandrasekaran announced his decision to step down as Tata Sons chairman, effective February. Noel Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts that holds a 66% controlling stake in Tata Sons, is leading the negotiation efforts. Family ties overlap between the entities, as Noel Tata is married to Aloo Mistry, sister of Shapoorji Pallonji Group Chairman Shapoor Mistry.

A transaction would provide liquidity to the Shapoorji Pallonji Group to address debt obligations to global private credit investors, including Cerberus Capital Management LP, Davidson Kempner Capital Management, and Farallon Capital Management.

The group faces a payment deadline in July 2028 on its recent bond issue. For Tata Sons, resolving the ownership structure addresses regulatory requirements under the Reserve Bank of India framework for core investment companies.

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Discussions remain ongoing, with valuation establishing a primary negotiation point. Tata Sons holds unlisted assets, including Air India Ltd. and Tata Electronics Pvt., alongside listed entity equity. Legal advisers from both sides are reviewing the regulatory and operational frameworks of the proposed structures, and no binding agreement has been finalised.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 28, 2026 2:23 PM IST
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