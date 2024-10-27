When is Dhanteras 2024? Key dates, puja timings, and top purchases for prosperity

Dhanteras 2024, the auspicious festival marking the beginning of Diwali, comes with some date confusion this year, with observance set for October 29. Traditionally celebrated two days before Diwali, Dhanteras is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kuber, and Lord Dhanvantari, and includes rituals and purchases believed to attract prosperity.

Related Articles

Shubh Muhurat and City-Specific Puja Timings:

The primary Dhanteras Puja Muhurat this year is from 7:00 PM to 8:49 PM, aligning with the Vrishabha Kaal. The day also includes the Pradosh Kaal from 6:12 PM to 8:53 PM, considered a favorable period for Lakshmi Puja. Additionally, Yama Deepam, a traditional observance to ward off negative energies, also falls on October 29.

The key timings are:

Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 1:01 AM on October 29

Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 3:45 AM on October 30

City-specific muhurat timings include:

New Delhi: 6:31 PM to 8:13 PM

Gurugram: 6:32 PM to 8:14 PM

Noida: 6:31 PM to 8:12 PM

Mumbai: 7:04 PM to 8:37 PM

Pune: 7:01 PM to 8:33 PM

Chennai: 6:44 PM to 8:11 PM

Jaipur: 6:40 PM to 8:20 PM

Hyderabad: 6:45 PM to 8:15 PM

Chandigarh: 6:29 PM to 8:13 PM

Kolkata: 5:57 PM to 7:33 PM

Bengaluru: 6:55 PM to 8:22 PM

Ahmedabad: 6:59 PM to 8:35 PM



What to Buy on Dhanteras:

On Dhanteras, devotees traditionally buy items associated with wealth, purity, and good fortune. Popular purchases include:

Gold and Silver Items: Coins with engravings of Lakshmi-Ganesh are popular for their spiritual and financial significance. Gold and silver jewelry, such as rings, earrings, and necklaces, symbolize prosperity and are considered auspicious investments.

Deity Idols: Brass, copper, or clay idols of deities, particularly Lakshmi and Ganesh, are brought into the home to create a sacred environment, amplifying the divine energy on Dhanteras.

Kitchen Utensils: New utensils, especially those used for cooking, are thought to welcome prosperity into the household. It is believed that using these new utensils on Dhanteras invites blessings from Goddess Lakshmi.

Broom: Although less traditional, a broom is seen as symbolic of clearing negativity. Buying a new broom on Dhanteras is believed to sweep away financial obstacles and enhance prosperity.

Items to Avoid: Sharp objects like knives or scissors are typically avoided on Dhanteras, as they are thought to disrupt the flow of prosperity.