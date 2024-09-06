'When we were dragged on the streets...': Vinesh Phogat launches attack on the BJP minutes after joining Congress

Wrestler and Olympian Vinesh Phogat, who joined the Congress today along with fellow wrestler Bajrang Punia, came down strongly against the BJP, especially about its treatment of wrestlers.

Recalling the battle against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh, she said, "When we were being dragged on the streets, every party stood with us—except the BJP. Others understood our pain and our tears."

Phogat went on to accuse the BJP of spreading misinformation during their protests. "They claimed our careers were over, that we had no intention of competing in nationals. But I played nationals, I competed in the Olympics too," she declared.

Both Phogat and Punia were key figures in last year's protests against Brij Bhushan, accusing him of sexually harassing junior wrestlers. Their activism drew national attention and sparked a heated political debate.

Phogat expressed her pride in joining a party that, in her words, "supports women" and opposes injustice. "I am proud to start this new chapter with Congress, a party that stood by us in tough times. In difficult moments, you learn who is truly with you," she reflected, pledging solidarity with women facing similar struggles.

Addressing her disqualification from the 2024 Paris Olympics, Phogat commented, "Perhaps God had a different plan." She was disqualified after being 100 grams overweight during the weigh-in for her gold medal match in the 50kg wrestling category.