Mishra has extensive experience in operational command, strategic planning, and organisational management, including his leadership during India's 2025 Operation Sindoor against terror targets.

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A fighter pilot with nearly four decades of service

Mishra was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on December 6, 1986, as part of the 138 Course. Over a career of more than 38 years, he accumulated over 3,000 hours of flying experience on various aircraft.

His professional education and training included the National Defence Academy, Air Force Test Pilots School, the Air Command and Staff College in the United States and the Royal College of Defence Studies in the United Kingdom. He also qualified as a Fighter Combat Leader and experimental test pilot.

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Role in Kargil War and test flying

Mishra's operational record includes the Kargil War, when he served as a Squadron Leader and was involved in the operationalisation of laser-guided bombs on Mirage 2000 aircraft during Operation Safed Sagar.

His career later expanded into India's aviation and testing ecosystem. He served as Chief Test Pilot at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's Nashik division and at the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment. He also held important appointments at Air Headquarters and led the Indian Air Force contingent during Exercise Garuda IV in France.

Senior command appointments

Mishra commanded No. 15 Wing at Bareilly and No. 18 Wing at Pathankot as an Air Commodore. He subsequently served as Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Projects) at Air Headquarters and Commandant of the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment.

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After becoming an Air Marshal, he served in senior positions in the Integrated Defence Staff, including Deputy Chief of IDS (Doctrine, Organisation and Training) and Deputy Chief of IDS (Operations).

Operation Sindoor Commander

On January 1, 2025, Mishra took charge as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Air Command, one of the IAF's most strategically important commands.

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During Operation Sindoor in May 2025, he was responsible for the Western Air Command as India launched military strikes following the Pahalgam terror attack. His wartime leadership was subsequently recognised with the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal, among India's highest military honours for distinguished wartime service.