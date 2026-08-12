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Are you a staunch Hindu, do you eat non-veg: Questions that made it to the interview for role of Ram Temple CEO

Are you a staunch Hindu, do you eat non-veg: Questions that made it to the interview for role of Ram Temple CEO

The shortlisted candidates were asked about their religious practices, personal lives and dietary habits, along with their administrative experience and vision for the temple.

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Kumar Abhishek and Ashish Srivastava
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026 11:32 AM IST
Are you a staunch Hindu, do you eat non-veg: Questions that made it to the interview for role of Ram Temple CEORam Temple CEO interview process underway; 18 shortlisted candidates appear before panel

‘Are you a staunch Hindu?’, ‘Do you eat non-vegetarian food?’, ‘Do you keep a shikha (tuft of hair)?’, ‘Do you wear a janeu (sacred thread)?’ – these were some of the questions that the 18 shortlisted candidates for the role of full-time CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had to answer. The questions were not only restricted to budgets, administration or the management of the temple.

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The shortlisted candidates were asked about their religious practices, personal lives and dietary habits, along with their administrative experience and vision for the temple. They had to fill a Google form that sought details about their experience as well as personal lives. They were also questioned on their likes and dislikes by the panel interviewing them.

MUST READ | 5,300 applicants, 18 shortlisted candidates: Interviews for role of Ram Temple CEO begin in Ayodhya

They were also asked questions about consumption of alcohol, ability to handle crowds during large religious events, their families, their faith in Lord Rama and their understanding of the temple’s religious and social significance.

RAM TEMPLE CEO SELECTION

The Trust is appointing a full-time CEO for the first time following the theft of cash, gold and other offerings by temple staff that was uncovered in June.

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The process began on Tuesday with 10 candidates interviewed on the first day. The remaining candidates are expected to be interviewed on Wednesday. Reports say the Trust requires the selected CEO to be a practising Hindu, follow Hindu traditions, be a strict vegetarian and a teetotaller. The age limit is set between 50 and 70 years.

The interviews were held behind closed doors in a greenhouse within the Ram Mandir complex, maintaining confidentiality. The selection committee includes former Justice Pramod Kohli, Lt Gen (retd) Vishnukant Chaturvedi, and scientist Suresh Haware, former chairman of the Shirdi Sai Baba Trust. Dr Krishna Mohan, the Trust’s interim general secretary, was also present.

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The Trust received over 5,300 applications from across India. Eighteen candidates were shortlisted, including three former IAS officers, a retired IPS officer, and four former military and education officials. All arrived in Ayodhya on Monday and stayed at locations arranged by the Trust.

Published on: Aug 12, 2026 11:31 AM IST
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