Who is K Venkata Narayana? The film producer Vijay picked for a key role in Delhi

Actor-turned-Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has chosen businessman K Venkata Narayana to represent Tamil Nadu in New Delhi. The move has triggered a controversy, as Narayana is also the producer of his unreleased final film, Jana Nayagan.

Narayana, chairman of the Bengaluru-based KVN Group and producer of Vijay's much-anticipated film, was appointed Special Representative of the Tamil Nadu government in New Delhi on Friday.

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The Cabinet-rank post serves as the state's key political bridge with the Union government, handling everything from meetings with central ministers to follow-ups on infrastructure projects, policy matters and parliamentary coordination.

The appointment is unusual because the position has traditionally been held by senior politicians, not businessmen. It has also drawn scrutiny because of Narayana's close association with Vijay, whose film Jana Nayagan is being produced by KVN Productions, the entertainment arm founded by Narayana in 2020.

Who is Venkata Narayana?

Before entering the film industry, Narayana built his reputation in the corporate world.

A former Chief Executive Officer of Prestige Group, he went on to establish the KVN Group, which has interests in real estate and entertainment. Though originally of Telugu origin, he has spent much of his professional life in Karnataka, building one of Bengaluru's better-known business groups.

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Opposition parties have questioned both the choice of candidate and the message it sends.

DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson said appointing a film producer to the post would "belittle" its stature, while BJP state president Nainar Nagendran questioned how "a person close to Karnataka" could effectively represent Tamil Nadu's interests in Delhi, The Indian Express reported.

The AIADMK and AMMK also criticised the move.

Within the ruling TVK, however, leaders have defended the appointment as recognition for a trusted associate. A senior party leader reportedly described it as "nothing but gratitude", saying Narayana stood firmly behind Vijay during a difficult phase surrounding Jana Nayagan and never sought publicity.