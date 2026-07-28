Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Welspun Corp shares rise post Q1 results: Target prices by five analysts

Welspun Corp shares rise post Q1 results: Target prices by five analysts

Welspun Corp shares rose 2.13 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,633.85. Among brokerages, Investec's Parth Bhavsar  has 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,925 on Welspun Corp.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026 2:17 PM IST
Welspun Corp shares rise post Q1 results: Target prices by five analystsWelspun Corp share price: JM Financial said it continued to like Welspun Corp given its strong order book, disciplined capital allocation, healthy balance sheet.

Shares of Welspun Corp Ltd, a one-stop service provider offering pipe solutions, advanced 2 per cent in Tuesday's trade after the company reported a better-than-expected Ebitda, primarily driven by stronger blended realisations. JM Financial said it continued to like Welspun Corp given its strong order book, disciplined capital allocation, healthy balance sheet and robust medium-term earnings visibility. Owing to increasing order book now stretching into FY29 with strongest-ever profitability, Nuvama upped its EPS estimates by 18-33 per cent for FY27-FY29.

Advertisement

Equirus Securities upped its Ebitda estimates to factor in the prevailing demand buoyancy in the US, upcoming facilities across key regions, a strong order book, and strategic recalibration towards exports from India which should support Welspun's mid-to-long term business visibility.

Welspun Corp shares rose 2.13 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,633.85. Among brokerages, Investec's Parth Bhavsar  has 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,925 on Welspun Corp. JM Financial's Ashutosh Somani suggested a target of Rs 1,930 on the stock. The highest target on the stock stands at Rs 2,233 by 360 ONE Capital's Sailesh Raja. Systematix's Shweta Dikshit suggested a 'Hold' on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,794. Equirus' Pravav Mehta, meanwhile, suggested a target of Rs 1,967 on the stock.

Advertisement

Equirus said Welspun's Q1 consolidated revenues grew 15 per cent YoY, which was above its estimates. USA demand remains strong, driving two-third of company’s current orderbook, led by US O&G exports (75 per cent) and rising data centres gas infra demand (25 per cent), it said.

"Welspun Corp has reported a 6 per cent YoY increase in volumes of line pipes (India + US). While the domestic line pipes has logged muted demand, the US Line Pipes business maintained its strong performance trajectory. Given a strong order book across data centres and LNG, the company’s US plant is booked till FY28," Nuvama noted.

JM Financial noted that the company management expects anti-dumping investigations in Saudi Arabia to support the upcoming KSA DI pipe operations and reiterated future investments would remain focused on known products and geographies under its disciplined capital allocation framework.

Advertisement

Nuvama said Welspun Corp generated an RoCE of 23.1 per cent and had a net cash position of Rs 830 crore as on Q1FY27. The capex continued to remain on track with the Saudi plants and the US plants, it noted.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Jul 28, 2026 2:17 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more