Welspun Corp shares rise post Q1 results: Target prices by five analysts

Welspun Corp shares rose 2.13 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,633.85. Among brokerages, Investec's Parth Bhavsar has 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,925 on Welspun Corp. JM Financial's Ashutosh Somani suggested a target of Rs 1,930 on the stock. The highest target on the stock stands at Rs 2,233 by 360 ONE Capital's Sailesh Raja. Systematix's Shweta Dikshit suggested a 'Hold' on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,794. Equirus' Pravav Mehta, meanwhile, suggested a target of Rs 1,967 on the stock.

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Equirus said Welspun's Q1 consolidated revenues grew 15 per cent YoY, which was above its estimates. USA demand remains strong, driving two-third of company’s current orderbook, led by US O&G exports (75 per cent) and rising data centres gas infra demand (25 per cent), it said.

"Welspun Corp has reported a 6 per cent YoY increase in volumes of line pipes (India + US). While the domestic line pipes has logged muted demand, the US Line Pipes business maintained its strong performance trajectory. Given a strong order book across data centres and LNG, the company’s US plant is booked till FY28," Nuvama noted.

JM Financial noted that the company management expects anti-dumping investigations in Saudi Arabia to support the upcoming KSA DI pipe operations and reiterated future investments would remain focused on known products and geographies under its disciplined capital allocation framework.

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Nuvama said Welspun Corp generated an RoCE of 23.1 per cent and had a net cash position of Rs 830 crore as on Q1FY27. The capex continued to remain on track with the Saudi plants and the US plants, it noted.