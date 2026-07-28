Suzlon Energy shares tumble nearly 9% as Q1 profit slips; details here

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27), Suzlon reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 305 crore, down 5.86 per cent from Rs 324 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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The company's EBITDA stood at Rs 595 crore during the quarter, lower than Rs 599 crore reported a year earlier. EBITDA margin came in at 15.6 per cent.

Revenue from operations, however, rose 22.52 per cent YoY to Rs 3,819 crore from Rs 3,117 crore in Q1 FY26.

Operationally, Suzlon said it recorded its highest-ever first-quarter deliveries at 506 MW, up 14 per cent YoY. Commissioning increased to 269 MW, marking a 2.3-times rise from the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the company secured a record 1 GW in new order additions, including two major DevCo-led EPC orders from Tata Power and the Waaree Group. Its cumulative order book stood at around 6.1 GW, with 84 per cent of orders coming from the public sector undertaking (PSU) and commercial & industrial (C&I) segments.

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Suzlon said the EPC share in its business mix increased to 32 per cent in Q1 FY27 from 22 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year, in line with its market strategy.

The company also unveiled its S175 (5 MW) wind turbine platform for India and Europe and said it has already secured the first order for the platform in India. In addition, Suzlon launched its "Suzlon 2.0" strategy, which comprises four business verticals -- RE Tech, RE DevCo, RE Projects and RE AMS.

Commenting on the performance, Ajay Kapur, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, "Our strong start to FY27 reflects disciplined execution across every aspect of our business."

He added, "With the successful launch of first FDRE-ready S175 wind turbine and manufacturing now scaled at our Bhuj facility, we are well-prepared to meet future demand."

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Suzlon further said it has doubled the manufacturing capacity of its rotor blade facility in Jaisalmer from 630 MW to 1,260 MW by adding two additional production lines.