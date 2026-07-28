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Suzlon Energy shares tumble nearly 9% as Q1 profit slips; details here

Suzlon Energy shares tumble nearly 9% as Q1 profit slips; details here

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27), Suzlon reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 305 crore, down 5.86 per cent from Rs 324 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026 2:37 PM IST
Suzlon Energy shares tumble nearly 9% as Q1 profit slips; details hereThe company's EBITDA stood at Rs 595 crore during the quarter, lower than Rs 599 crore reported a year earlier.

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd fell sharply in Tuesday's trade after the renewable energy solutions provider reported a year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit for the June quarter.

The stock dropped 8.60 per cent to hit a day low of Rs 48.58.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27), Suzlon reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 305 crore, down 5.86 per cent from Rs 324 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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The company's EBITDA stood at Rs 595 crore during the quarter, lower than Rs 599 crore reported a year earlier. EBITDA margin came in at 15.6 per cent.

Revenue from operations, however, rose 22.52 per cent YoY to Rs 3,819 crore from Rs 3,117 crore in Q1 FY26.

Operationally, Suzlon said it recorded its highest-ever first-quarter deliveries at 506 MW, up 14 per cent YoY. Commissioning increased to 269 MW, marking a 2.3-times rise from the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the company secured a record 1 GW in new order additions, including two major DevCo-led EPC orders from Tata Power and the Waaree Group. Its cumulative order book stood at around 6.1 GW, with 84 per cent of orders coming from the public sector undertaking (PSU) and commercial & industrial (C&I) segments.

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Suzlon said the EPC share in its business mix increased to 32 per cent in Q1 FY27 from 22 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year, in line with its market strategy.

The company also unveiled its S175 (5 MW) wind turbine platform for India and Europe and said it has already secured the first order for the platform in India. In addition, Suzlon launched its "Suzlon 2.0" strategy, which comprises four business verticals -- RE Tech, RE DevCo, RE Projects and RE AMS.

Commenting on the performance, Ajay Kapur, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, "Our strong start to FY27 reflects disciplined execution across every aspect of our business."

He added, "With the successful launch of first FDRE-ready S175 wind turbine and manufacturing now scaled at our Bhuj facility, we are well-prepared to meet future demand."

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Suzlon further said it has doubled the manufacturing capacity of its rotor blade facility in Jaisalmer from 630 MW to 1,260 MW by adding two additional production lines.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Jul 28, 2026 2:28 PM IST
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