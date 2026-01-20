Who is Nitin Nabin: 45-year-old leader takes charge as the youngest ever BJP chief

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday completed a major leadership transition as Nitin Nabin formally assumed charge as its National President, succeeding JP Nadda, who is currently a Union minister. At 45, Nabin becomes the youngest leader ever to occupy the party’s top organisational post, marking a clear generational shift within the BJP’s leadership structure.

The change of guard took place at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and several other senior party leaders.

Early life and political lineage

Nitin Nabin was born in Ranchi and is the son of late BJP leader and former MLA Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha. His political upbringing was shaped by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), giving him early exposure to the BJP’s organisational and ideological framework. Within the party, he is widely regarded as an RSS-trained organiser with strong ideological grounding rather than a leader shaped primarily by electoral populism.

He is married to Deepmala Shrivastava, and the couple has two children — a son and a daughter.

Electoral record in Bihar

Nabin is a five-time, undefeated MLA from the Bankipur Assembly constituency in Bihar, a seat he has held since 2006. His first electoral test came in a bypoll that year, which he won by nearly 60,000 votes — a margin that immediately marked him out as a strong grassroots campaigner.

He has since gone on to secure repeated re-elections with large winning margins. In his most recent Assembly election victory last year, Nabin won by more than 51,000 votes, reinforcing his reputation within the party as a reliable electoral performer in an otherwise competitive urban constituency.

Rise within the BJP organisation

Nabin’s rise within the BJP accelerated beyond Bihar after his appointment as co-in charge of the party’s campaign for the November 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections. The BJP delivered a decisive victory in the state, defeating the Congress government led by then chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. The organisational strategy deployed in Chhattisgarh drew praise from the BJP’s central leadership and significantly elevated Nabin’s standing within the party.

The same organisational template was applied in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In Chhattisgarh, the BJP won 10 of the state’s 11 parliamentary seats, reinforcing Nabin’s credentials as an organiser capable of delivering results across states, not just in his home turf.

From state government to party presidency

Before his elevation at the national level, Nabin was part of the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, holding the road construction and urban development portfolios. He resigned from the state cabinet after being appointed working president of the BJP, signalling his transition from administrative responsibilities to full-time organisational leadership.

His formal election as BJP president followed on Monday, when he emerged as the sole candidate in the party’s organisational polls. According to a statement issued by the BJP Central Election Authority, Nabin was elected unopposed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the proposers of his candidature, alongside JP Nadda and Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari — a show of unanimity that underscored the leadership’s backing for his elevation.

Security cover and threat assessment

Days ahead of formally assuming office, Nabin was granted Z-category security by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Sources said the security cover, which includes Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos, was approved based on an Intelligence Bureau threat perception report.

Religious visits ahead of takeover

Ahead of taking charge, Nabin visited several prominent religious sites in Delhi, including the Jhandewalan temple, the Valmiki temple, the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place, and Gurdwara Bangla Sahib. He was accompanied during these visits by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and Delhi minister Parvesh Saheb Singh Verma.

What Nabin’s elevation signals for the BJP

Within the BJP, Nabin’s appointment is being read as a deliberate generational transition, from veteran mass leaders to organisation-first managers with deep RSS roots. His elevation combines three traits the party has increasingly prioritised: electoral consistency, ideological alignment, and proven organisational delivery across states.

As national president, Nabin now assumes charge at a time when the BJP is preparing for a series of state elections and managing governance responsibilities at the Centre following the 2024 general elections. His tenure will be closely watched for how he balances organisational discipline, state-level leadership management, and the party’s evolving electoral strategy.