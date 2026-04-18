BT Explainer | What is Ashwagandha, why has India banned it?

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has banned the use of ashwagandha leaves and their extracts due to safety concerns flagged by the Ayush Ministry. The FSSAI said that only the shrub's roots are permitted for use in wellness supplements and has directed states to act against violations, LiveMint reported.

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The move is likely to impact top companies offering ashwagandha products like Himalaya Wellness, Dabur India, Patanjali Ayurveda, Baidyanath, and Zandu (Emami).

In an April 16 order to state authorities, the FSSAI ordered "strict vigilance" and legal action against any food business operators (FBOs) found using unauthorised leaf-based ingredients. Manufacturers have been directed to clearly declare the specific plant parts used in the product on its labelling.

“It has been brought to the notice of FSSAI that cer­tain man­u­fac­tur­ers of these products are using ash­wagandha leaves and its extracts in their products. In this regard, it is cla­ri­fied that the use of ash­wagandha leaves in crude or extract or any other form is not per­mit­ted under the said reg­u­la­tions,” FSSAI said.

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What is Ashwagandha?

Ashwagandha is a small evergreen shrub used for more than 3,000 years in Ayurvedic medicine. Its root extract can reduce cortisol, enhance sleep quality, and potentially improve muscle recovery and male fertility.

Why has India banned it?

India has not banned root-based Ashwagandha, but restricted the usage of ashwagandha leaves in supplements due to a lack of safety data. Moreover, traditional Ayurveda texts only endorse using the root of the plant for internal consumption.

According to recent scientific studies, high concentrations of reactive compounds, especially withaferin-A, were found in ashwagandha leaves that may pose serious health risks such as liver damage.

Who should avoid ashwagandha?

Doctors generally advise patients to avoid consuming it during pregnancy as it is known to be historically linked to spontaneous abortion. Those with autoimmune diseases or thyroid issues should also avoid ashwagandha.

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Ashwagandha can also interact with drugs such as sedatives, immunosuppressants, and medications for diabetes, high BP or thyroid issues. Some mild side effects include upset stomach, nausea, diarrhoea, and drowsiness.

Where is ashwagandha cultivated in India?

It is primarily grown in dry, subtropical regions across states like Mad­hya Pra­desh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maha­rashtra, Uttar Pra­desh, Pun­jab, and Hary­ana, with nearly 10,780 hectares under cultivation. Of this, Madhya Pradesh has more than 5,000 hectares dedicated to the crop.

How is ashwagandha sold outside India?

Ashwagandha has seen a rise in popularity overseas, particularly in North America and Europe. It is sold as gummies, capsules, tea blends, and fortified beverages in these countries.