In a significant Cabinet reshuffle, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pralhad Joshi has been given additional charge of the Union Ministry of Education following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

The development was formalised through a notification issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.

"President Droupadi Murmu, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Pralhad Joshi, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Education, in addition to his existing portfolio," ANI reported.

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Joshi will continue to oversee his existing ministries while taking charge of one of the government's most high-profile portfolios, responsible for implementing the National Education Policy (NEP), higher education reforms, school education and skill development initiatives.

Who is Pralhad Joshi?

Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi is one of the BJP's most experienced parliamentarians and a trusted member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet. Hailing from Karnataka, he has represented the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency multiple times and has built a reputation as an organisational leader and seasoned administrator.

Before entering national politics, Joshi served as the president of the BJP's Karnataka unit and played a key role in expanding the party's footprint in the state. He first entered the Lok Sabha in 2004 and has since been re-elected repeatedly, making him one of the BJP's longest-serving MPs from Karnataka.

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Known for his low-profile yet effective style, Joshi has handled several important parliamentary and ministerial responsibilities over the years.

Which ministries does he already hold?

Before receiving charge of the Education Ministry, Joshi was already serving as the Union Cabinet Minister for:

Consumer Affairs

Food and Public Distribution

New and Renewable Energy

These portfolios place him at the centre of several key government initiatives, ranging from food security and public distribution to India's clean energy transition and renewable energy expansion.

With the addition of the Education Ministry, Joshi's responsibilities now span four major sectors.

A long political journey

Joshi's political career began through grassroots organisational work with the BJP in Karnataka. Over the years, he rose through the party ranks before becoming the state BJP president.

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His parliamentary career started with his election to the Lok Sabha from Dharwad in 2004. Since then, he has retained the seat across successive general elections, emerging as one of Karnataka's senior-most BJP faces in Parliament.

During the second Modi government, Joshi served as the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, where he was responsible for steering key legislation through Parliament and overseeing reforms in the mining and coal sectors.

Following the 2024 general elections, he was entrusted with the ministries of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy. The latest assignment further expands his role within the Union Cabinet.

The Education Ministry is among the government's most closely watched portfolios, overseeing policies that affect millions of students, teachers and educational institutions across India. Joshi's appointment comes at a time when the Centre is pushing ahead with the implementation of the National Education Policy, expansion of digital learning, higher education reforms and skill development programmes.