Who is Sarabjot Singh? Shooter who clinched Bronze at Paris Olympics 2024 with Manu Bhaker

In a remarkable turnaround, Sarabjot Singh secured a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Paris Olympics 2024, partnering with fellow shooter Manu Bhaker.

This victory came just days after Singh faced disappointment in his Olympic debut, where he narrowly missed the final in the men’s 10m pistol event on July 27.

Hailing from Dheen village in Ambala, Haryana, 20-year-old Sarabjot's journey began under humble circumstances as the son of farmer Jatinder Singh and homemaker Hardeep Kaur.

His passion for shooting was sparked during childhood summer camps, but it wasn’t until 2014 that he approached his father to pursue the sport despite its financial challenges. His perseverance paid off, culminating in a gold medal at the Junior World Championship in Suhl in 2019.

On July 30, Singh and Bhaker made history by earning India its second medal of the Paris Games. They triumphed over the Republic of Korea with a decisive 16-10 victory in the final round at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre.

The Indian duo showcased exceptional skill, initially leading 4-2 after the third series and extending their advantage to 8-2 after the fifth. While South Korea mounted a late comeback, closing the gap to 10-6, Singh and Bhaker held steady to secure their bronze.

This marks Sarabjot's first Olympic medal, while Manu Bhaker's second medal these games. She also became the first Indian athlete to win multiple medals at a single Olympic Games, having previously earned bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event.

Reflecting on his earlier heartbreak, Singh said he finished ninth in the men’s qualification round, scoring 577-16x. His failure to qualify for the final by a narrow margin—just a single point behind Germany's Robin Walter—was a difficult pill to swallow.

After the qualifying round, he bravely shared his disappointment, stating, “I had an off day, but I will take this experience forward and work on my technique.”

Despite the setback, Singh and Bhaker's historic bronze medal highlights their resilience and determination, bringing pride to the nation and proving that redemption is always possible with hard work and dedication.