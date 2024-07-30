Another Bronze for India: Manu Bhaker creates history, wins second medal with Sarabjot Singh in shooting at Paris Olympics

In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh clinched India's second Bronze medal in 10 metre Air Pistol Mixed Team match at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Day 4 of the event.

The dynamic duo showcased exceptional teamwork and precision, earning applause not only from their home fans but also from the international audience. Their performance has further solidified India's growing reputation in the shooting arena.

Upon winning the match Bhaker said, "I feel really proud and a lot of gratitude... It is just blessings. Thanks for all the blessings and love. We can only control what is in our hands. I had a chat with my father regairding this and decided we keep fighting till the last shot."

Singh said, "It feels great. The game was tough, but glad we could do it."

After the third series, India was up 4–2, and in the fifth, their advantage was 8–2. The Indian pair kept their cool to win easily, even after South Korea narrowed the score to 10-6 after the eighth series.

This is Sarabjot's first Olympic medal. Meanwhile, Manu has made history as the first Indian woman to win multiple medals at a single Olympic Games, having previously secured a bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event, which marked India's first medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Bhaker has also joined the ranks of just three other Indians—Norman Pritchard (athletics), Sushil Kumar (wrestling), and PV Sindhu (badminton)—to win multiple medals for India at a Summer Games. Notably, no Indian has achieved multiple medals at a single edition until Bhaker at Paris 2024.

In the qualification round for the 10m Air Pistol mixed team, Manu and Sarabjot secured third place with a total of 580 points and 20 perfect shots. They won over the South Korean duo of Xue Li and Wonho Lee, who finished fourth with 579 points and 18 perfect shots, in the bronze medal match with a score of 16-8. T

The Turkish pair of Sevval Ilayda Tarhan and Yusuf Dikec, who matched the Olympic qualification record with 582 points, will compete against Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec from Serbia for the gold medal. Meanwhile, India's Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema finished 10th with a score of 576, missing out on a chance to contend for a medal.

