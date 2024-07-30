'Our athletes create history again': Nita Ambani congratulates Manu Bhaker as she becomes first Indian to win 2 medals in single Olympic games

Indian Olympian Manu Bhaker has created history as the first Indian woman to win multiple medals at a single Olympic Games, having previously secured a bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event, which marked India's first medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On Day 4 of the games, Manu, along with shooter Sarabjot Singh, clinched India's second Bronze medal in 10 10-metre Air Pistol Mixed Team match at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Bhaker has also joined the ranks of just three other Indians—Norman Pritchard (athletics), Sushil Kumar (wrestling), and PV Sindhu (badminton)—to win multiple medals for India at a Summer Games. Notably, no Indian has achieved multiple medals at a single edition until Bhaker at Paris 2024.

Upon winning the match today Bhaker said, "I feel really proud and a lot of gratitude... It is just blessings. Thanks for all the blessings and love. We can only control what is in our hands. I had a chat with my father regairding this and decided we keep fighting till the last shot."

Following Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh winning the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed-event team, Nita Ambani, IOC Member and Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said, “Our athletes create history again with India’s first-ever medal in a mixed-team event at the Olympics! Congratulations to Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning Bronze in the mixed 10m air pistol. A special call out to Manu for becoming the first Indian to win two medals in a single Olympic edition. The entire nation is keeping its fingers crossed for her hat-trick now! Here’s wishing all our athletes the very best for the Games ahead. Go, India, go!”

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi also congratulated the athletes, especially Manu Bhaker, for her second consecutive victory. In a post on X her said, "For Manu, this is her second consecutive Olympic medal, showcasing her consistent excellence and dedication."

Earlier, on Day 2 of the games, won her firsy bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol final at the Paris Olympics 2024, becoming the first Indian to secure a medal at this year's games. Bhaker also became the first female Indian shooter to win an Olympic medal.