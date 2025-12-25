Who is VV Rajesh, BJP's Mayor pick for Thiruvananthapuram?

The BJP has named V V Rajesh, a former district president and ex-state secretary, as its candidate for the post of Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. This comes after the BJP broke a 45-year Left stronghold, securing control of the corporation for the first time.

Who is V V Rajesh?

Rajesh, who has had a long career in the party, including serving as the state president of the BJP's youth wing (BJYM) and a spokesperson for BJP Kerala, has been elected councillor from the Kodunganoor ward in Thiruvananthapuram.

He had also contested the 2021 Kerala Assembly election from Vattiyoorkavu as the BJP candidate, securing 39,596 votes and finishing second behind V K Prasanth of CPI(M), who received 61,111 votes, with a margin of 21,515 votes.

Asha Nath, BJP's pick for Dy Mayor Thiruvananthapuram

Asha Nath, a woman councillor, has been chosen as the Deputy Mayor candidate, marking another step for the party's female representation in the city's governance.

The decision to nominate Rajesh came after extensive internal discussions within the party's state and district leadership. BJP's state general secretary, S Suresh, announced the names at a meeting of newly elected BJP councillors and district leaders.

Earlier, there had been speculation about retired DGP R Sreelekha as a potential mayoral candidate, but opposition within the party led to a shift in choice.

BJP state secretary Rajeev Chandrasekhar also sought guidance from BJP National President JP Nadda and national working president Nitin Nabin on organisational matters concerning the Kerala unit.

The saffron party, which has been trying hard to expand its footprints in the southern state, secured 50 out of 101 seats in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation during the local body elections on December 9.

This victory marked a turning point for the BJP, ending over four decades of Left dominance in the city. The Congress-led UDF also made significant gains, doubling its seat tally.

With 50 seats, the BJP now holds control of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.