Who is Wing Commander Namansh Syal, the IAF Tejas pilot killed in the Dubai Airshow crash

Wing Commander Namansh Syal, 34, of the Indian Air Force was killed on Friday when an IAF Tejas fighter jet crashed during a practice flight at the Dubai Airshow 2025, leaving his home village of Patialakad in Himachal Pradesh in shock. The indigenous aircraft went down during a practice and demonstration sortie in the afternoon local time, sending shockwaves across the Indian Air Force and his hometown.

Wing Commander Syal, originally from Nagrota Bagwan, was widely respected for his discipline, professionalism, and stellar service record. A graduate of Sainik School, Sujanpur Tira, he is survived by his elderly parents, his wife — an Indian Air Force officer — and their six-year-old daughter.

His parents, Jagan Nath, a retired Army officer who later served as a principal in the Himachal Pradesh Education Department, and Bina Devi, were in Hyderabad visiting their son and daughter-in-law when the tragedy occurred. Their village home had been locked for several days, adding to the shock that enveloped Patialakad once the news broke.

The crash that stunned the Dubai Airshow

Television visuals showed the Tejas losing altitude moments before impact, followed by a massive fireball and thick plumes of smoke. Spectators at the Dubai Airshow watched in stunned silence as emergency crews rushed toward the crash site.

A valley grieving its son

Across the Kangra valley, word of the accident spread quickly. Villagers gathered outside the Syal home late into the night, many sitting quietly around a bonfire, struggling to absorb the loss of a young officer they had watched grow up.

Tributes pour in

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep sorrow, calling Wing Commander Syal “a courageous and dedicated pilot”. He said the officer’s “bravery and unwavering commitment to the nation would always be remembered,” and offered heartfelt condolences to the grieving family.

Arrangements for Wing Commander Syal’s last rites are yet to be finalised.