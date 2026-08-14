Wholesale onion prices go up by 25% at Lasalgaon, Pimpalgaon mandis

Market officials and traders said the price increase is due to a steep fall in arrivals caused by continuous rainfall across Nashik district, while demand has remained steady. They added that prices may stay firm in the coming weeks. Traders also pointed to a delay in the arrival of the kharif onion crop from southern India because of late sowing.

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Daily arrivals at Lasalgaon APMC have declined by nearly 50% over the past two weeks, falling from around 15,000 quintals to about 8,000 quintals, the report added. On Thursday, about 8,000 quintals of onions were auctioned compared to nearly 15,000 quintals on the previous Saturday. The minimum and maximum prices recorded at Lasalgaon on Thursday were ₹800 and ₹3,117 per quintal respectively.

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An APMC official said the market is currently receiving only stored summer onions harvested during March and April. Farmers needing immediate funds are bringing limited quantities from their storage facilities to the market. However, persistent rainfall has affected the movement of produce and reduced arrivals, leading to the rise in wholesale prices.

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Summer onions usually have a shelf life of six to seven months. Farmers store the crop in anticipation of better market rates before selling it according to their financial needs. With supply tightening, availability in the market has reduced and prices have moved up.

A similar trend was seen at Pimpalgaon APMC, another major onion market in the region. The average wholesale price there increased by nearly 28% over the past six days, rising from ₹2,300 per quintal on August 8 to ₹2,950 per quintal on Thursday. The minimum and maximum prices recorded at Pimpalgaon were ₹2,000 and ₹3,800 per quintal respectively.