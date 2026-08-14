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Travelling by Namo Bharat on August 14-15? Here’s what passengers should know

Travelling by Namo Bharat on August 14-15? Here’s what passengers should know

NCRTC has shut parking at Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro stations on 14 and 15 August for security. Train services will continue on schedule, but passengers will need alternate access to stations.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 14, 2026 10:48 AM IST
Travelling by Namo Bharat on August 14-15? Here’s what passengers should knowNamo bharat station parking would remain closed on 14 and 15 August.

Parking facilities at Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro stations will remain closed on August 14 and 15 due to security arrangements for Independence Day, according to the NCRTC. The closure will apply on Friday and Saturday, but passenger train services will continue to run on time as usual.

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The advisory is important for commuters using Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro services, as only the parking areas linked to the stations are being shut for the two days. The move has been taken as part of security measures ahead of Independence Day, while operations of the trains themselves will not be affected.

ALSO READ: Independence Day 2026: Delhi traffic police issues advisory for full-dress rehearsal on August 13. Check full list

Parking Facilities Cleared Ahead of Closure

According to the information shared, the NCRTC had already begun informing passengers about the decision through notices at parking locations as well as on its mobile app. As part of the same exercise, vehicles were stopped from being kept in the parking areas for long durations from Thursday itself so that the facilities could be cleared ahead of the closure period.

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Station Parking to Remain Closed for Security

NCRTC Chief Public Relations Officer Puneet Vats said that station parking would remain closed on 14 and 15 August. He said the decision had been taken for security reasons. The announcement means that passengers planning to travel by Namo Bharat or Meerut Metro on those dates will need to make alternate arrangements to reach the stations, even though train services will continue normally.

MUST READ: After Delhi-Meerut, these 4 proposed Namo Bharat routes may cut travel time sharply

Trains to Run as Usual on Independence Day

While Independence Day will bring celebrations and festivities across the region, many people are also expected to step out for leisure and sightseeing. Adding to the convenience of commuters and visitors, Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro services will continue to operate as usual on August 15, allowing passengers to travel without disruption despite the temporary closure of station parking facilities.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 14, 2026 10:48 AM IST
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