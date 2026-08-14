Travelling by Namo Bharat on August 14-15? Here’s what passengers should know

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Parking Facilities Cleared Ahead of Closure

According to the information shared, the NCRTC had already begun informing passengers about the decision through notices at parking locations as well as on its mobile app. As part of the same exercise, vehicles were stopped from being kept in the parking areas for long durations from Thursday itself so that the facilities could be cleared ahead of the closure period.

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Station Parking to Remain Closed for Security

NCRTC Chief Public Relations Officer Puneet Vats said that station parking would remain closed on 14 and 15 August. He said the decision had been taken for security reasons. The announcement means that passengers planning to travel by Namo Bharat or Meerut Metro on those dates will need to make alternate arrangements to reach the stations, even though train services will continue normally.

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Trains to Run as Usual on Independence Day

While Independence Day will bring celebrations and festivities across the region, many people are also expected to step out for leisure and sightseeing. Adding to the convenience of commuters and visitors, Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro services will continue to operate as usual on August 15, allowing passengers to travel without disruption despite the temporary closure of station parking facilities.