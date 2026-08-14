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Google Pixel Upgrade Program announced in India: Pixel 11 buyers can upgrade every year

Google Pixel Upgrade Program announced in India: Pixel 11 buyers can upgrade every year

Google has introduced a new Pixel Upgrade Program in India, offering Pixel 11 buyers zero down payment, no-cost EMI, assured buyback and an easier annual upgrade option.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 14, 2026 10:34 AM IST
Google Pixel Upgrade Program announced in India: Pixel 11 buyers can upgrade every yearGoogle Pixel Upgrade Program offers zero down payment and annual upgrades for Pixel 11 buyers.

Google has announced the launch of its Pixel Upgrade Program in India. This initiative provides Pixel 11 buyers with a structured and hassle-free pathway to transition to a newer Pixel smartphone model every year. By participating in the program, consumers can trade in their devices annually without the burden of managing the entire resale process or dealing with third-party buyers.

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Prominent tech creator Amit Bhawani brought wider attention to the program in a post on X. He characterised the offering as a convenient solution aimed at "making the Pixel 11 easier to upgrade every year."

How the Google Pixel Upgrade Program works

The Pixel Upgrade Program lets you buy a Pixel 11 with a zero down payment and pay in 24 months with no-cost EMI. After 9 EMIs, you can access an assured buyback of up to 62.5 per cent and upgrade to a newer Pixel device.

Must Read: Google Fitbit Air launching in India this October: Features and specifications confirmed

Benefits of the programme:

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  • ₹0 down payment: Buy the Pixel 11 without an upfront payment.
  • 24-month no-cost EMI: Spread your purchase cost over two years without additional interest.
  • Up to 62.5% assured buyback: Become eligible for an assured buyback after completing nine EMIs.
  • Annual upgrade option: Upgrade to a newer Pixel without having to sell your existing phone independently.
  • Google Premium Service: Premium service benefits are included with the programme.
  • Exchange bonus: An additional exchange benefit can further lower your effective upgrade cost.

Pixel 11 price and offers

The Pixel 11 is listed at an effective price of ₹49,999 with exchange and other applicable offers.

The programme also comes with bundled services, including Google AI Pro, Google Health Premium and YouTube Premium.

With the upgrade programme, Google is essentially making the yearly Pixel upgrade cycle more structured, particularly for buyers who do not want to deal with the hassle of reselling their old smartphone. However, you should check the applicable buyback, exchange and EMI terms before signing up.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 14, 2026 10:34 AM IST
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