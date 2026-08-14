Tata Motors PV weighs more price hikes amid commodity pressure

The increase in commodity costs during Q1 hit the carmaker’s domestic margin by nearly 4.5% of revenue, according to Chandra.

MUST READ | Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Q1 earnings: Revenue rises 9.3%, net profit at Rs 859 crore

To improve margins, the automaker is planning a combination of cost reduction measures and calibrated price increases.

“Quarter 2 is going to hit the industry badly. H1 is going to be significantly bad as far as commodity prices are concerned,” said Chandra. “In the automobile industry, you don't immediately pass on these increases. First, there is always an attempt to do aggressive cost reduction. Even if we have to go for price increases, this will be more gradual and calibrated,” he said.

Advertisement

The MD & CEO of India’s biggest electric carmaker said there is a possibility of more price increases in EVs. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles increased prices of its passenger vehicle portfolio, including both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EV), by up to 1.5% from July 1, 2026, after taking a price hike for ICE vehicles in April.

DON'T MISS | Tata Motors flags bottlenecks in procurement of battery cells as EV sales boom

“EV inflation might have been slightly higher… The outlook can be slightly more adverse for EVs as compared to ICE. But we have a more steeper cost reduction plan as far as EVs are concerned because of redesign of some of our subsystems,” said Chandra