Why are lower crude prices failing to reduce India’s oil trade deficit?

India’s oil trade deficit has widened even as global crude oil prices softened after FY24, marking a clear break from historical trends where the deficit typically moved in tandem with oil prices. According to a recent CRISIL Quickonomics report, this divergence reflects deeper structural changes in India’s energy trade dynamics rather than short-term price movements.

Advertisement

Traditionally, lower crude prices helped ease India’s oil import bill and narrow the trade deficit. However, over the past two fiscals, this relationship has weakened. Despite a moderation in global oil prices (barring recent geopolitical spikes), India’s oil trade deficit has continued to rise, indicating a shift in underlying demand and supply patterns.

Imports outpace exports

A key factor behind this trend is the growing imbalance between oil imports and exports. The report highlights that oil import growth has significantly outpaced export growth, reversing the pre-Covid pattern when both moved broadly in sync.

This widening gap suggests that India’s dependence on imported crude is intensifying, even as its refining and export capabilities remain relatively stable. As a result, the benefits of lower crude prices are not fully translating into an improved trade balance.

Advertisement

Structural demand divergence

The report points to a structural divergence between global and domestic oil demand trends. Globally, oil demand is expected to plateau by 2029 and begin declining thereafter, driven by slower economic growth and a gradual shift toward alternative energy sources in transport and power generation.

In contrast, India’s oil demand is projected to continue rising steadily. The country is expected to add around 1 million barrels per day of incremental demand between 2024 and 2030, making it one of the largest contributors to global demand growth.

This growth is being driven by structural factors such as rapid urbanisation, expanding industrial activity, and increasing mobility needs across a growing population.

Pressure on external balances

The mismatch between rising domestic demand and moderating global demand has significant macroeconomic implications. As imports rise faster than exports, the oil trade deficit is likely to exert additional pressure on India’s overall trade balance and current account deficit (CAD).

This is particularly relevant in a volatile global environment, where geopolitical tensions—especially in West Asia—can lead to sudden spikes in oil prices, further exacerbating the deficit.

Advertisement

Policy implications

The evolving trend underscores the need for India to accelerate efforts toward energy diversification and reduce import dependence. While the country has made progress in renewable energy and alternative fuels, the pace of transition may need to be stepped up to mitigate long-term risks to external stability.

At the same time, enhancing refining efficiency, boosting exports of petroleum products, and improving energy efficiency across sectors could help partially offset the widening gap.

Outlook

CRISIL’s analysis suggests that the current divergence between oil prices and the trade deficit is unlikely to be temporary. Instead, it reflects a structural shift driven by India’s growth trajectory and changing global energy dynamics. As India’s economy continues to expand, managing the balance between energy demand and external vulnerability will remain a critical policy challenge in the years ahead.