'Why are you wandering with a 'cheap' car': Woman abusing Uber driver goes viral; netizens criticise her tirade

The internet is abuzz after a video surfaced showing a heated argument between a female passenger and her Uber driver. The incident, which reportedly occurred last night, has viewers divided on who to side with.

The short clip, filmed by a bystander, shows the woman yelling profanities at the driver. While the entirety of the conversation isn't captured, the woman can be heard berating the driver for the car breaking down. She claims to be late for an important event and accuses the driver of ruining her night.

The clip shows the woman verbally abusing and insulting a cab driver after her ride broke down mid-journey. She accuses the driver of being rude and criticizes him for driving a "cheap" car. She also threatens legal action and demands a cash refund for the fare, even though the driver explains that refunds are processed through the Uber app.

Despite the Uber driver's pleas for understanding, the woman continues to insult him and his cab, calling him "badtameez" (rude). The driver, visibly flustered but composed, attempts to explain the situation, but she ignores his pleas and mocks him. When the driver threatens to report her to Uber, she becomes even more hostile, threatening him with physical violence and public humiliation.

The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user Ghar Ke Kalesh, depicts a dispute between a lady passenger and an Uber driver. The caption of the post describes it as a "Kalesh b/w Lady Passenger and Uber Driver."

Social media has erupted in the wake of the video. Many users are condemning the woman's behavior, calling it abusive and disrespectful.

"There's no excuse to treat someone like that, especially when it's clearly out of the driver's control," commented one user. "He's just trying to make a living."

Others expressed concern for the driver, highlighting the pressure and abuse ride-sharing drivers often face.

"Uber drivers are people too. They deserve to be treated with decency," another user pointed out.

"Police should note the incident in their records and create a file for these types of people so that in the future, if these types of ladies falsely accuse someone, the accused does not have to go to jail until proven guilty," suggested another.

"She has crossed the limits very clearly! Her behaviour is not acceptable even if the can driver might not have maintained the vehicle properly. This isn't the way of treating a fellow human being," commented a third user.