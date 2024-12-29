Why Indians do so well in US? Ex-CEA K Subramanian wants Indian policymakers to reflect

Former Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Krishnamurthy V Subramanian has joined Zoho Corporation CEO Sridhar Vembu in emphasising the need for India to foster indigenous capabilities and create an environment conducive to sustained growth. "India must aspire to grow at 8% consistently and become a prosperous nation," Subramanian said while reacting to a tweet by Vembu.

"Policymakers must reflect on why Indians do so well in the US. Not as much needless regulation, rules, etc. In essence, more economic freedom. If India learns this lesson, we can achieve our deserved place," he added.

Very well said @svembu … India must aspire to grow at 8% consistently and become a prosperous nation.

In this, policymakers must reflect on why Indians do soo well in the US? Not as much needless regulation, rules, etc. In essence, more economic freedom. If India learns this… https://t.co/AgoBZ6rxh1 — Prof. Krishnamurthy V Subramanian (@SubramanianKri) December 28, 2024

Vembu, in a recent post on X, highlighted the need to develop homegrown innovation to address India's unique challenges. "To earn true respect in the world, Indians have to develop deep capabilities in India. Achievements abroad won't do it," he wrote.

The Zoho CEO further elaborated on his commitment to retaining and nurturing talent within India. "As an Indian, I work hard to retain talent in India because we so badly need the talent to develop India's technology capability," Vembu said. He contrasted this approach with America's reliance on imported talent, suggesting that India should prioritise local skill development to ensure sustainable growth.

Vembu also pointed out the societal implications of economic growth, emphasising that national development must be inclusive. "National development cannot be achieved if large sections of society are left behind," he said. "Is it worth the bragging rights to be number one in GDP or AI, achieved with imported talent, but at the price of leaving your people behind?" he asked, urging policymakers to prioritise long-term empowerment over short-term gains.

After US President-elect Donald Trump recruited Sriram Krishnam as an advisor on AI, the Zoho CEO said that he once wanted to recruit Sriram. "Back in 2004, when Sriram was graduating from SRM University, I came across his blog - one of the early programming blogs from India at that time. I was so impressed I wanted to recruit him but Microsoft already had recruited him. We have been in touch on and off as he later moved to Silicon Valley and became an entrepreneur."

