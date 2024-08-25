'Why not if...': JJP's Dushyant Chautala opens up on joining INDIA alliance in Haryana

Former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala on Sunday suggested that he was open to joining the INDIA alliance after the assembly elections. He ruled out any alliance with the BJP. "I can on record assure you that I won't go to BJP," the former deputy chief minister said in a podcast with ANI's Smita Prakash.

When asked if he will ally with the INDIA alliance, he said, "Let's see if we have the numbers and yes if our party is taken as a priority, then why not?" He said he stood by the NDA even when it faced issues like farmers issue and wrestlers protests. "Agar NDA me samman nahi mila to aane wale samay me kaun assurance dega," he said.

Chautala, who allied with the BJP after the latter fell short of majority in 2019, walked out of the NDA ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. It was reported that he was seeking 2 Lok Sabha seats but the BJP was ready to offer at most only one.

The JJP leader said that he held two meetings with the top leadership of the BJP. "I demanded we won't contest any seat, you announce Rs 5,100 pension for senior citizens. They did not agree on that. They did not agree even on seat-sharing. We took our path, they took theirs."

Chautala, who contested the Lok Sabha elections solo but could not win any, said he did not have any regret of walking out of the NDA.

Haryana is expected to witness multi-corner contest, with the Congress, JJP, BJP, and AAP going solo. The INLD and BSP have allied for the Haryana assembly polls. The INLD headed by Abhay Chautala would contest 53 seats while the BJP will fight remaining 37.

The AAP, BJP, and Congress are likely to contest all seats.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP bagged 40 seats in the 90-member assembly. It formed a coalition government with the JJP, which had won 10 seats. The Congress secured 31 seats.



