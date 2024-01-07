'Why should we tolerate such hate?': Akshay Kumar reacts to comments from Maldives, urges Indians to explore country's islands

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday took to X formerly known as Twitter to share his two cents on the racist comments by Maldives officials. The actor, who was last seen in the satirical drama OMG 2, said in his post that he is surprised that Maldives' government officials are making racist and hateful comments against Indians, while adding the country sends the maximum number of tourists to the island nation.

He added that he has visited Maldives many times and has always been in awe of the island's beauty but dignity as Indian national comes first for him. He further urged his followers to explore Indian islands and support our own tourism industry.

Akshay Kumar's remark came after Mariyam Shiuna, Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment in the Maldives, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "clown" and a "puppet" in now-deleted posts on X. "What a clown. The puppet of Israel Mr Narendra diver with life jacket (sic)," Shiuna said in her post on X after PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit.

"Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists. We are good to our neighbors but why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate? I've visited the Maldives many times and always praised it, but dignity first. Let us decide to #ExploreIndianIslands and support our own tourism," Kumar said in his post.

The OMG 2 actor was, however, not the only one to promote Lakshadweep as a tourism destination. Superstar Salman Khan also followed in Akshay Kumar's footsteps and said that it feels "so cool" to see Prime Minister Modi at the beautiful, clean and stunning beaches of Lakshadweep.

"It is so cool to see our Hon PM Narendrabhai Modi at the beautiful, clean and stunning beaches of Lakshadweep, and the best part is that yeh hamare India mein hain," Khan wrote in his post.

Actors John Abraham and Shraddha Kapoor also promoted Lakshadweep in their respective posts and urged their followers to explore Indian islands.

"With the amazing Indian hospitality, the idea of “Atithi Devo Bhava” and a vast marine life to explore. Lakshwadeep is the place to go. #exploreindianislands," Abraham, who was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film Pathaan wrote on X.

Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in the Luv Ranjan-directorial Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, said in her post, "All these images and memes making me super FOMO now. Lakshadweep has such pristine beaches and coastlines, thriving local culture, I'm on the verge of booking an impulse chhutti. This year, why not #ExploreIndianIslands."

Meanwhile, the Government of Maldives distanced itself from the statements made by its officials against Prime Minister Modi, while adding that it will take action against those who make such derogatory remarks.

"The Government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives...Moreover, the relevant authorities of the Government will not hesitate to take action against those who make such derogatory remarks," the Government of Maldives said in a statement.

