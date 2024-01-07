'India instrumental for our security': Maldives ex-president Nasheed slams minister for 'appalling' language against PM Modi

Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed on Sunday slammed the country's Deputy Minister Mariyam Shiuna for making derogatory remarks against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mariyam mocked PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit, which triggered a debate in India and many urged the Indian tourists to visit this place instead of Maldives, which is popular among tourists for its beaches.

Nasheed called Mariyam's language 'appalling' and said that the government of Mohamed Muizzu, who is considered pro-China, to distance itself from her comments. The Democrats party leader, who served as the President from November 2008 to 7 February 2012, called India a 'key ally' that he said 'is instrumental for Maldives' security and prosperity'.

"What appalling language by Maldives Government official @shiuna_m towards the leader of a key ally, that is instrumental for Maldives’ security and prosperity. @MMuizzu gov must distance itself from these comments and give clear assurance to India they do not reflect gov policy," he said.

After backlash, Mariyam deleted her post, in which she called PM Modi a "clown" and "puppet".

After PM Modi's visit, Lakshadweep became the most searched keyword on Google.

Reacting to the buzz on social media that Lakshadweep can be a good alternative to Maldives, another Maldivian minister Zahid Rameez said India was "copying a small economy like Sri Lanka" to make money. "It is very sad that a big country like India is trying to make money by copying a small economy like Sri Lanka," the Maldives minister wrote on X.

Rameez also shared another tweet which claimed that PM Modi's move is a "big setback" for the Maldives and "will boost" tourism in Lakshadweep. "The move is great. However, the idea of competing with us is delusional. How can they provide the service we offer? How can they be so clean? The permanent smell in the rooms will be the biggest downfall," he stated.

Upset with reactions from Maldives, Sonam Mahajan, a political observer, urged the Indian tourists to not visit the island country. "Dear Indians, Please listen to Maldivian ministers who desperately want Indians out. Cancel your travel plans (if any) for the Maldives as soon as possible. Why do you want to go to a country whose people hate you? Lakshadweep awaits you."

Maldives, under its new President Mohamed Muizzu, has taken a pro-China stand, which has upset Indians. In the election last year, he campaigned on altering the Indian Ocean archipelago's "India first" policy. After taking over as President, Muizzu requested India withdraw its military from the country.

The Maldives President will pay a state visit to China from January 8 to 12.

India, which has always been a first responder in times of crisis in Maldives, enjoyed good relations with the island country under Nasheed and Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

