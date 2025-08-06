Business Today
'Will have to check': Trump blasts India over Russian oil but forgets US buys Russian uranium too

The comment followed a Monday post on Truth Social, where Trump lashed out at India for purchasing Russian oil, accusing it of fueling Moscow’s war machine for profit.

Business Today Desk
  Updated Aug 6, 2025 7:04 AM IST
India's response underscores a widening rift over how nations navigate sanctions while securing energy and resource needs.

India turned President Trump’s words against him Tuesday, using his own admission of ignorance on U.S.-Russia trade to challenge looming American tariffs.

When asked by ANI about Washington’s imports of Russian chemicals and fertilizers, Trump replied, “I don’t know anything about it. We will have to check.” New Delhi quickly cited the statement to highlight what it sees as a double standard in U.S. foreign policy.

The comment followed a Monday post on Truth Social, where Trump lashed out at India for purchasing Russian oil, accusing it of fueling Moscow’s war machine for profit. “They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed… I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA,” he wrote.

But trade figures show the U.S. hasn’t exactly distanced itself from Russian goods. Between January and May 2025, American imports from Russia surged 23% year-on-year to $2.1 billion. That includes sharp increases in palladium (37%), uranium (28%), and fertilizers (21%).

India’s response underscores a widening rift over how nations navigate sanctions while securing energy and resource needs. By pointing to Trump’s own lack of awareness, Indian officials are pressing Washington to reconcile its rhetoric with its actions.

Aug 6, 2025 7:04 AM IST
