Rs 13.1 lakh visa bond + new fee: Trump’s tougher US entry rules — what foreign travellers must know

Visiting the United States may soon come with a hefty price tag for some foreign travelers. In a sweeping move aimed at tightening immigration controls, the Trump administration has unveiled a new visa bond program requiring certain visitors to pay up to $15,000 (approximately Rs 13.17 lakh) as a refundable security deposit, along with a non-refundable “integrity fee” to cover enforcement and screening costs.

The changes, part of a 12-month pilot program, will apply to travelers from countries identified as high-risk for visa overstays, a longstanding concern flagged by U.S. immigration authorities.

Who will this affect?

The pilot program specifically targets applicants for B-1 (business) and B-2 (tourist) visas from countries with overstay rates of 10% or more. While the U.S. government has not yet published the list of affected countries, officials say it will be based on Department of Homeland Security data and made public by August 5, 2025.

Countries that offer citizenship through investment or have weaker identity verification systems could also fall under the program. Importantly, travelers from nations covered under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) or using ESTA will not be impacted by the bond requirement.

How the bond system works

Depending on the consular officer's discretion, visa applicants may be asked to pay a refundable bond of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000. The default amount is expected to be $10,000 for most travelers.

The full bond is returned only if the traveler leaves the U.S. before their visa expires and complies with all visa conditions. Those who overstay—even by a short period—will automatically forfeit the full amount, with no option for appeal.

According to officials, the bond must be paid through Pay.gov, a secure U.S. Treasury platform, only after the visa is approved.

Integrity fee

In addition to the bond, all selected applicants will have to pay a non-refundable “integrity fee”. This new charge is designed to help offset administrative and enforcement costs tied to tracking and managing compliance under the bond program.

While the exact fee amount has not been disclosed, it will be charged on top of existing visa application fees and is not refundable under any circumstances.

Why now

A senior State Department official said the new policy reflects a “renewed focus on visa integrity and national security.” The administration argues that visa overstays pose a significant threat, with over 500,000 travelers exceeding their permitted stays in 2023 alone, based on DHS data.

“This pilot program is a key pillar of the Trump administration’s foreign policy to protect the United States from the clear national security threat posed by visa overstays and deficient screening and vetting,” the administration said in its official notice.

The bond policy also aims to create pressure for foreign governments to improve their own identity verification systems and ensure that their citizens comply with U.S. immigration laws.

Limited points of entry

Selected travelers under the program will be required to arrive and depart from designated U.S. airports. The list of eligible airports is expected to be released 15 days before the policy goes into effect, giving travelers and airlines limited time to adjust.

Past and present

While U.S. consular officers have long had the authority to request visa bonds, the practice has been “rarely, if ever” used, according to the Foreign Affairs Manual. A similar policy was proposed during Trump’s first term but shelved amid the collapse of global travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This time, the regulation will be formally published in the Federal Register on Tuesday and is expected to take effect on August 20, 2025.

Refund conditions

The bond will be returned if:

The traveller departs before their visa expires

The traveller dies while in the U.S.

The individual becomes a U.S. citizen

Refunds may take time due to inter-agency coordination, and delays are expected. Violations of visa terms will result in automatic forfeiture.