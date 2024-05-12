'Will reclaim Indian Territory from China, withdraw Agniveer scheme': Arvind Kejriwal's promise to nation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday promised to give, if elected to power, a free hand to the Indian Army to take back Indian territory from China. In his promise, he also mentioned that the Agniveer Scheme will be revoked.

He criticised the central government's response to China, accusing it of denying the incursions. Kejriwal assured that efforts would be made at both diplomatic and military levels to reclaim the occupied land. He reiterated his confidence in the strength of the Indian armed forces, pledging to provide them with full autonomy to take necessary actions.

"Our fourth guarantee is 'Nation first'. China has occupied our land but our central govt is denying it...There is a lot of strength in our army. All the land of the country which has been occupied by China will be freed. For this, efforts will be made at the diplomatic level on one side and the Army will be given complete freedom to take whatever steps it wants to take regarding this...A scheme like Agniveer is harmful for the army and the youth are also troubled by it. The Agniveer scheme will be withdrawn..." Kejriwal said at the press conference in Delhi.

Kejriwal also said that the Agniveer scheme, which he deemed detrimental to both the military and the youth, will be withdrawn if he comes to power.

Besides that, the AAP national convenor also announced other guarantees of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The other guarantees include steps like 24-hour electricity in the country, free education, statehood for Delhi, among others.

"We will provide 24-hour electricity in the country. The country has the capacity to generate 3 lakh MW of electricity, but the usage is only 2 lakh MW. Our country can produce electricity, more than the demand. We have done it in Delhi and Punjab, and we will do it in the country as well. We will provide up to 200 units of free electricity to all the poor. It will cost Rs 1.25 lakh crore, but we can arrange it," he said.

"We will arrange good and excellent free education for everyone. Government schools will provide a better education than private schools. Rs 5 lakh crores will be required for this. State governments will give Rs 2.5 lakh crores and the central government will give Rs 2.5 crore for this," the AAP chief added.