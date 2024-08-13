'Will take back 'Ladki Bahin' funds if...': Maharashtra MLA tells women ahead of assembly elections

Independent MLA Ravi Rana, representing the Badnera assembly constituency, has stirred up a controversy by suggesting that he would withdraw financial aid provided to women under the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme if they do not vote for him in the upcoming state elections.

His remarks were made during a public event in Amravati on Monday.

Related Articles

Rana, affiliated with the Mahayuti government, claimed the comments were made jokingly, but they drew significant criticism from opposition parties.

The 'Ladki Bahin' financial assistance initiative, part of the Eknath Shinde government’s ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’, aims to provide eligible women with monthly support of Rs 1,500.

During the event, Rana remarked, "After elections, I will seek to increase the amount from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 per month. I am your brother... But if you don't give your blessing now, I will take back the Rs 1,500 from your bank accounts."

The comments prompted immediate backlash, particularly from the Leader of the Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar, who questioned the source of the funds and suggested that the scheme’s announcement was politically motivated. "It has been proven now that the scheme was announced with an eye on elections," he stated.

Sanjay Raut, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), also rebutted by asking Rana, "Are you paying the scheme's money out of your pockets?"

NCP leader Supriya Sule also condemned Rana’s remarks, warning that threatening women could lead to severe repercussions in the political arena. "If women are threatened like this...Do it and then see what I will do," Sule said.

In response to the criticism, Rana defended his statement on Tuesday, clarifying, "What I said was in humour. Women laughed when I said this. Opposition leaders unnecessarily made a hue and cry over it."

The Maharashtra government is expected to disburse the first two instalments of the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme for July and August on August 17. With assembly elections anticipated to occur in October or November, the political climate in the state continues to heat up.