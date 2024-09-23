Will try to build consensus: Rajnath Singh on one nation, one election, explains why it's important

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the BJP-led Central government is preparing to introduce a bill in Parliament on 'One Nation, One Election.' The initiative aims to hold Lok Sabha and state assembly elections simultaneously across the country, which Singh said would save Rs 3 lakh crore.

Speaking at an election rally in Sainik Colony, Jammu, Singh explained that the primary goal of the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal is to reduce costs and ensure better use of administrative resources.

“We are bringing this bill to conduct Lok Sabha and assembly elections together, and efforts are underway to build consensus among all political parties. The benefits include more efficient use of administrative machinery, financial and human resources, a unified election calendar, and higher voter turnout," he stated.

The Defence Minister emphasized that holding both elections at the same time could lead to significant financial savings, estimating the amount at ₹3 lakh crore.

Shifting focus to national security, Singh noted that India is advancing toward self-reliance, particularly in the local production of bombs, tanks, and missiles.

Taking a jab at the Congress party, Singh accused the opposition of spreading falsehoods, even on international platforms.

“Rahul Gandhi, during his recent visit to the U.S., made misleading comments about Sikhs and their religion. He spread false information that even Pakistan’s ISI wouldn’t dare,” Singh remarked, adding that the Sikh community's contributions to preserving Indian culture are unforgettable.

Singh reaffirmed the BJP's commitment to the Sikh community, contrasting it with Congress, which he accused of dividing the community and allowing terrorism to flourish in Punjab and Kashmir. He further alleged that Congress was responsible for the genocide of Sikhs.

“The Congress should be cautious not to spread lies to the extent that it becomes impossible to face the truth in the future,” he warned.

Highlighting various initiatives by the Modi government for the welfare of Sikhs, including the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, Singh said justice had been delivered to the victims of the anti-Sikh riots.

“Congress is facing severe challenges because its divisive politics has been exposed,” he added.

Concluding his address, Singh urged the gathering to dedicate themselves to the nation, saying, "We are born of this land, and we will live and die for it."