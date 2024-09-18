Mayawati backs 'one nation, one election' proposal: 'Our stand positive, but...'

BSP chief Mayawati has backed the Centre's 'one nation, one election proposal, but said its objective should be in the national and public interest. "Our party's stance is positive on the approval given today by the central cabinet to the proposal of conducting Lok Sabha, Assembly, and local body elections together under the 'One Nation, One Election' system. However, it is essential that the objective of this initiative should be in the interest of the nation and the public," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Mayawati is probably the first opposition leader to support the move after the Union Cabinet accepted the recommendations by a high-level panel headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind. The panel, which submitted the report in March ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, recommended simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.

’एक देश, एक चुनाव’ की व्यवस्था के तहत् देश में लोकसभा, विधानसभा व स्थानीय निकाय का चुनाव एक साथ कराने वाले प्रस्ताव को केन्द्रीय कैबिनेट द्वारा आज दी गयी मंजूरी पर हमारी पार्टी का स्टैण्ड सकारात्मक है, लेकिन इसका उद्देश्य देश व जनहित में होना ज़रूरी। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 18, 2024

Simultaneous polls will help save resources, spur development and social cohesion, deepen "foundations of democratic rubric" and help realise the aspirations of "India, that is Bharat", the panel had said.

However, the Congress and AIMIM have opposed the move, saying it "destroys federalism and compromises democracy". In a tweet, Asaduddin Owaisi said: "I have consistently opposed #OneNationOneElections because it is a solution in search of a problem. It destroys federalism and compromises democracy, which are part of the basic structure of the constitution."

The Hyderabad MP further said that multiple elections aren't a problem for anyone except Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah. "Frequent & periodic elections improve democratic accountability," he added.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said 'one nation, one election' is not practical and alleged that the BJP comes up with such things to divert attention from real issues when elections approach. "It is not practical. It will not work. When elections come, and they are not getting any issues to raise, then they divert attention from real issues," he said.

