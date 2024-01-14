'Will visit Lakshadweep': Nagarjuna cancels Maldives trip amid diplomatic row with India

Telugu megastar Akkineni Nagarjuna has joined the league of those who cancelled their trips to the Maldives following derogatory comments by three Maldivian ministers against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The actor on Saturday revealed he canceled his planned trip to Maldives and was now looking to visit Lakshadweep.

"I was supposed to leave on January 17 for the Maldives for a holiday," he said in a conversation with composer M M Keeravani on his new film 'Naa Saami Ranga', which is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Porinju Mariam Jose.

Also read: Maldives asks India to withdraw its military presence by March 15

"Did not cancel it because of fear or anything. I cancelled the tickets because it is not healthy. Whatever they have said or the statements they have made were not healthy at all, and it's not right, and he is our Prime Minister. He is leading 1.5 billion people. He is the leader of 1.5 billion people and whatever they treated is not right," the superstar said.

"They are facing the repercussions. For every action, there is a reaction," the 'Siva' actor while praising the scenic beauty of the popular Bangaram Islands in Lakshwadeep. He also jokingly suggested MM Keeravani plan a trip.

A diplomatic row erupted between India and Maldives after three ministers made derogatory remarks against PM Modi following his visit to Lakshadweep. Following this, Indians hit back at the current government led by President Mohamed Muizzu, who is pro-China.

India's online travel booking firm EaseMyTrip suspended all Maldives flight bookings and announced discounts for those looking to visit Lakshadweep, whose beaches many said were better than the Maldives.

On Wednesday, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) urged the film producers to call off all their shooting bookings in the Maldives and instead choose alternate locations in India.

The federation said that its members had decided to boycott Maldives for their shooting locations. "Instead, the FWICE appeals to its members to choose similar locations in India for their shooting purpose and contribute towards developing tourism in India."

Also read: 'You have to be productive': Infosys' Narayana Murthy clarifies '70 hours work' comment, says those who received govt benefits should work harder