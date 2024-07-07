Worli car accident: Speeding BMW kills woman; politician, son allegedly involved

In a tragic hit-and-run incident on Sunday, a speeding BMW struck a two-wheeler in Mumbai's Worli, dragging a woman for 100 meters to her death and injuring her husband.

The couple, from Koliwada in Worli, was returning home from Sassoon Dock after fetching fish. Around 5:30 am near Atria Mall, their two-wheeler was hit from behind by a speeding BMW. The impact caused the vehicle to overturn, throwing the couple onto the car's bonnet.

Related Articles

The husband managed to jump off, but his wife, Kaveri Nakwa, who was carrying a heavy load, could not. Nakwa was dragged for 100 meters, suffering severe injuries. Both were rushed to Nair Hospital, but Nakwa succumbed to her injuries.

The Worli Police have seized the BMW and detained the driver. The car is reportedly owned by Rajesh Shah, a local Shiv Sena (Shinde) leader in Palghar. The driver and Shah’s son, Mihir, were suspected to be in the car at the time of the accident.

Mihir Shah, according to unconfirmed reports, had been drinking at a bar in Juhu and asked the driver to take him for a long drive. After taking the wheel himself, the speeding BMW hit the scooter.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray later visited the Worli Police station and met with Nakwa's husband.

This incident follows another hit-and-run case in Pune, where a 17-year-old, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, hit a motorcycle, killing a young couple. The Pune police are expected to approach the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court's decision to grant bail to the accused.