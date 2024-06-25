scorecardresearch
Pune Porsche Crash Case: Bombay High Court grants bail to the juvenile

This decision came after his aunt filed a habeas corpus plea, seeking to cancel the remand orders that sent him to an observation home.

The Bombay High Court has granted the release of the juvenile accused in the Pune Porsche crash case. This decision came after his aunt filed a habeas corpus plea, seeking to cancel the remand orders that sent him to an observation home.

The incident occurred on May 19 when the juvenile, allegedly intoxicated, was driving a Porsche at high speed, resulting in a fatal collision with a bike that claimed the lives of two software engineers in Pune's Kalyani Nagar.

The court deemed the custody order to be unlawful and without jurisdiction. It ruled that the juvenile should be placed in the care of his paternal aunt. The court highlighted that the juvenile is currently undergoing rehabilitation, which is a primary focus and has been receiving psychological counseling. It also required that these counseling sessions be allowed to continue without interruption.

A Porsche, reportedly driven by a 17-year-old, collided with a motorcycle in the city in May, resulting in the deaths of two software engineers.

Following public outcry over the swift bail granted to him, the accused teenager was placed in remand by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

Published on: Jun 25, 2024, 3:14 PM IST
