Pune Porsche car crash: Teen, who killed 2, submits 300-word essay on road safety complying to JJB's bail conditions

A 17-year-old boy, who was involved in the fatal Porsche crash in Pune that killed two techies, has submitted a 300-word essay on road safety to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). An official told PTI on Friday that this submission was part of his bail conditions.

He submitted the essay to the JJB on Wednesday, according to the official.

The teenager had been released from an observation home after the Bombay High Court deemed his detention illegal. After the May 19 accident in Kalyani Nagar, the JJB placed him in his parents' care and required him to write the essay as part of his bail conditions.

Police claim the teen was driving a Porsche under the influence of alcohol when he hit a two-wheeler, killing two software engineers. The public was outraged by his lenient bail conditions, prompting the police to ask the JJB to review the decision. The board then sent him to an observation home on May 22.

However, the High Court later ruled his detention illegal and stressed the need to follow juvenile justice laws, resulting in his release.

On July 2, a Pune court granted bail to the father and grandfather of the juvenile involved in the crash. They were accused of kidnapping and wrongfully confining their family driver, forcing him to take the blame for the accident.

The boy's father, Vishal Agarwal, a well-known builder, and his grandfather were arrested in May and had been in judicial custody. Agarwal remains in jail due to a separate cheating case, but his grandfather has been released.

Police allege that the teen's father and grandfather kidnapped their family driver after the crash, detaining him at their bungalow and attempting to coerce him into confessing that he was driving the Porsche at the time of the accident.

In the aftermath of the incident, there were several efforts to shield the juvenile, including swapping his blood samples at the hospital during a sobriety check. The accident and the family's attempts to interfere sparked nationwide outrage, with many demanding justice for the victims.