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X suspends, later restores account of NYC event organisers ahead of Mohan Bhagwat event

X suspends, later restores account of NYC event organisers ahead of Mohan Bhagwat event

X temporarily suspended the account of the organisation hosting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s upcoming New York event, before restoring it hours later. The suspension came days ahead of Bhagwat’s appearance at Madison Square Garden, amid growing controversy over the programme.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 28, 2026 1:50 PM IST
X suspends, later restores account of NYC event organisers ahead of Mohan Bhagwat eventRSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to headline the ‘Universal Oneness Celebration’ at Madison Square Garden’s Infosys Theatre on August 29.

Social media platform X temporarily suspended the account of the organisation hosting Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s upcoming New York event, before restoring it hours later. The brief suspension came three days before Bhagwat is scheduled to appear at Madison Square Garden.

The @AheadForum1 account of the American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD Forum) became unavailable on Wednesday. AHEAD had appealed to X for restoration, saying the suspension “may have occurred in error” and that its communications promoted “universal peace, oneness, harmony” and interfaith dialogue.

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The account was later restored. Following its reinstatement, AHEAD said it believed opponents had attempted to manipulate X’s systems to get the account blocked.

“We are back up!... A big thank you to @X @Support for the prompt response, restoring our account and clearing out the bots,” the organisation posted. It added that it would return its focus to “celebrating Universal Harmony and Universal Oneness”.

What is the Mohan Bhagwat event?

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Bhagwat is scheduled to headline the ‘Universal Oneness Celebration’ at Madison Square Garden’s Infosys Theatre on August 29. The programme is being backed by more than 200 supporters and is described by organisers as a multicultural and interfaith gathering focused on peace, social harmony, mutual understanding and respect across communities.

AHEAD, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organisation, has been using its X account to promote the event and encourage participation from community and faith leaders.

Bhagwat is currently in the US as part of a three-country outreach tour covering the US, Canada and the UK.

Event draws opposition

Bhagwat’s appearance has also attracted opposition from civil rights groups. Hindus for Human Rights and other organisations are planning protests, accusing the RSS of promoting an exclusionary majoritarian ideology.

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The Hindu American Foundation has separately issued an advisory asking attendees to remain vigilant, maintain situational awareness and keep interactions civil during the gathering.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has said he does not support the event but acknowledged that the city may not have the legal authority to cancel a private gathering.

“I don't support the rally, but I don't know if the city has any jurisdiction over cancelling a private event,” Mamdani said.

Singer and actor Mary Millben has criticised Mamdani and other opponents of the event, accusing them of hostility towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. She has defended the programme and its “Oneness” theme.

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Published on: Aug 28, 2026 1:50 PM IST
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