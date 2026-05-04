Delhi woke up to rain on Monday morning. For a city that has endured days of suffocating summer heat, the downpour brought immediate relief, cooler air, a brief pause in the humidity, and a rare, easy commute for early risers.

The respite, however, comes with a warning.

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More rain and rougher weather are on the way

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Delhi on Monday and Tuesday, flagging light rain and gusty winds. Monday's winds could reach up to 70 kmph. Tuesday is expected to be milder, with winds capped at 40 kmph and no formal alert issued, though light rain remains likely.

"There has been a fall in maximum temperature by 2-3°C in the past 24 hours. The city is likely to receive at least two spells of rain on Monday, one between morning and forenoon and another in the afternoon or evening. There is a possibility of very light rain on Tuesday," an IMD official was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

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Sunday evening had already signalled what was coming. The IMD issued a red alert for large parts of the capital, warning of severe thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms, dust storms and moderate rainfall alongside winds of up to 80 kmph. Outer North, Northwest, West, Southwest, Northeast Delhi, Shahdara, Central Delhi and parts of North Delhi were placed under the red alert, while South Delhi, Southeast Delhi and the remaining parts of North Delhi were put on orange.

Temperatures and the week ahead

Monday's maximum temperature is expected to stay between 32–34°C, easing further to 31–33°C on Tuesday thanks to cloud cover. The minimum on Sunday was 24.6°C, near normal, and is projected to remain between 22–25°C through Tuesday.

The cool spell will not last. Temperatures are forecast to climb gradually from Wednesday, approaching 40°C by May 9 before another round of moderate to heavy rain is expected on May 10.

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NCR outlook

Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad are tracking similar conditions. All three cities can expect partly cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers through Monday and Tuesday. Noida's skies are likely to clear after May 6. Gurugram will see partly cloudy conditions persist beyond that date. Ghaziabad faces unsettled weather with rain likely through May 9, according to IMD forecasts.