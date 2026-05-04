Key factors to test market rally post assembly election results; what should investors do

State Elections results 2026: Indian equity markets shall be looking at the Assembly election outcome on Monday, with votes set to be counted on Monday in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry. However, traders shall be observing other cues as well including crude oil prices, FII outflows and depreciation of Indian rupee on the back of geopolitical uncertainty.

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While BJP's historic win, as predicted in West Bengal, may trigger a short-term rise in the Indian stock market, traders shall be back to normalcy thanks to feeble global cues. Markets may continue to debate more on oil versus macro-calculus, while giving a brief cheer for electoral stability, said the experts.

"The durability of any rally will be tested quickly, as the trajectory of crude oil remains the single largest short-term risk variable. We expect markets to trade in a range, with election enthusiasm fading relatively quickly as attention reverts to earnings delivery; oil price trajectory and its implications for India’s macro and; the government's willingness to undertake difficult but necessary policy adjustments on energy pricing," said Kotak Institutional Equities.

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With no major state election scheduled until early 2027, the government enters a relatively election-free corridor of 10 months. The brokerage expects the government to firmly focus on managing India's weakening macro environment, amid elevated crude oil prices, risks to food inflation from a sub-par monsoon and a widening current account deficit.

State election results are expected to influence near term market sentiment on the political front, said SBI Securities. Looking ahead, markets will closely monitor developments in the Middle East, as there are no clear signs of de-escalation yet, despite reports of negotiations between the US and Iran, it said.

"In our view, policymakers may focus on rationalizing energy subsidies, accelerating trade diversification, finalizing the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement and accelerating certain slow-moving reforms," Kotak said as the post-poll agenda for the government. One should note that states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Manipur, Goa and others will have assembly elections in 2027.



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Crude oil adds inflation risk

Brent’s sharp move towards $120, coupled with heightened volatility, reflects supply uncertainty due to geopolitical tensions. Oil spike reintroduces inflation risks, while volatility signals an unstable outlook for energy markets. Markets are pricing supply risk more than financial stress, said ShareIndia Securities.

"Rising oil prices amid geopolitical tensions are pulling capital away from gold. This signals a shift from traditional safe havens to inflation-linked assets. Markets are now pricing a prolonged pause in rate cuts, indicating a shift to “higher-for-longer.” This reduces liquidity tailwinds and keeps financial conditions tighter than expected," It added.

"Any positive breakthrough could improve risk appetite and support equity markets. The earnings season is set to pick up pace, with over 250 companies scheduled to announce their results in the first week of May. We expect heightened volatility in the near term," SBI Securities adds.



What should investors do

With global uncertainties persisting and domestic cues remaining mixed, investors should maintain a cautious and selective approach, said Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking. "Traders should avoid aggressive leverage and stick to disciplined risk management practices. Adopting a hedged approach and prioritizing capital preservation over aggressive positioning will be essential."