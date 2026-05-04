Tamil Nadu assembly election results: MK Stalin loses, EPS stares at massive win

Counting for the Tamil Nadu assembly election results is currently underway — but the suspense has never been more edge-of-the-seat than this. Polling on April 23 wrapped with a historic 84.69% turnout.

In a shocker for the DMK, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin lost from Kolathur with a margin of 8,795 votes against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)'s VS Babu. On the other side, AIADMK's Edappadi Palanisami is staring at a massive victory from the Edappadi assembly constituency.

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At present, Thalapathy Vijay's father has hinted at a possible alliance between the TVK and the grand old Congress party. He said that the Congress has lost its ground by backing other parties, claiming that Vijay is willing to share power.

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At present, the Thalapathy Vijay-led TVK is leading in 107 seats, whereas the AIADMK is currently ahead in 52 seats. DMK, however, has won from one seat and is leading in 55 seats at present.

Tamil superstar-turned-politician Vijay is leading in both Perambur and Trichy East, respectively. In Tiruchirappali East, Vijay is leading by a margin of 15,707 votes after 12 rounds of counting. The superstar is leading in Perambur with a margin of over 29,000 votes.

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Udhayanidhi Stalin is also currently leading in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni by a margin of 9,881 votes. DMK's O. Panneerselvam is also leading from the Bodinayakkanur seat by a margin of 2,933 votes after 17 rounds of voting.

The TVK is currently leading in 58 seats. If trends prevail, TVK is set to replace AIADMK as the principal opposition party in the state.

On one side stands Chief Minister MK Stalin, seeking a second term on the back of five years of governance. On the other hand, a debut political force led by Thalapathy Vijay, whose Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) contested all 234 seats solo.

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Constituencies to watch in Tamil Nadu

Among the several seats that are politically crucial in Tamil Nadu are Kolathur (CM MK Stalin), Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni (Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin), Perambur (Thalapathy Vijay), Tiruchirappalli East (Thalapathy Vijay), Bodinayakkanur (former CM O Pannerselvam), Mylapore (former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan) and Sattur (BJP Tamil Nadu chief Nainar Nagendran).

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